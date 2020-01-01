Dante (DGPU) トケノミクス
DanteGPU is a decentralized platform that enables AI agents to efficiently utilize distributed GPU resources through the Solana blockchain.
DanteGPU democratizes GPU access by eliminating central control, making high-performance computing available to everyone. With a decentralized infrastructure, GPU providers can offer their unused resources directly to AI developers and researchers, ensuring fair and efficient access to computing power.
DanteGPU consists of two core marketplaces: an AI Agent Marketplace and a GPU Renting Marketplace. What makes DanteGPU unique is the integration of its own AI agent, Dantian AI, which optimizes usage by recommending the best AI agent-GPU matches. Users are free to manually choose GPUs, but the system provides optimized recommendations for better performance.
Dante Token is a fully decentralized coin issued on the Solana blockchain. It was launched via pump.fun, ensuring an open-market and fair distribution. While the token is market-driven, it will also serve as a utility token within the DanteGPU ecosystem. Users can pay with either dGPU or Stablecoins, but using Dante Token will come with benefits such as discounts and incentives.
Dante (DGPU) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Dante (DGPU) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Dante (DGPU) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Dante (DGPU) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される DGPU トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
DGPU トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
DGPU のトケノミクスを理解したところで、DGPU トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。