Corite 価格(CO)
Corite（CO）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 137.79K USD です。CO から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Corite 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 117.64 USD
です- Corite 1日内の価格変動率は +0.58%
です- 循環供給量は 219.37M USD です
MEXCで CO から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CO 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Corite から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Corite から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における Corite から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Corite から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.58%
|30日
|$ 0
|-36.75%
|60日
|$ 0
|-55.20%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Corite の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.08%
+0.58%
-5.59%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Corite (CO) is a Swedish music and tech startup founded in 2018 that has its own distinct approach to funding artists. It works by letting fans invest in music and get a share of streaming profits, becoming an integral part of the journey from product creation to implementation. The beta version of the platform was released in October 2019 and now has a 25 '000 user base. The essence of the Corite business model is as follows: thanks to the financial support of fans, artists can independently build their careers and earn money from their own work. Fans can even get involved in the creative process and promote their favorite music. Meanwhile, artists can fund and release their music through dedicated fandom. This scheme works due to the strong connection between artists and fans. In July 2021, Corite entered the US market and partnered with Hitco to successfully close a US$2.2 million presale for their utility token $CO – the native currency of the Corite platform. Thus, Corite expanded their audiences, attracted a talented team and created a democratic working environment for artists. More recently, in January 2022, Corite also announced the closing of a €600K seed round for the European launch of its fan funding platform. The round was led by Tagehus, Eastate and Almi Invest. Corite works alongside a number of prominent music industry professionals such as L.A. Reid and Charles Goldstuck, founders of Hitco Entertainment, legendary producers Rico Love (Beyonce, Usher) and Konstantin Kersting (Dance Monkey, 4000 studios) and more. Recently, Corite completed a deal with Alan Walker to release multiple tracks and help bring the "Walkerverse" to Web3. In January 2022, Corite CO succesfully completed a $ 6.2 million private token sale round to launch the upcoming blockchain platform. Investors include NGC, CoinCO, Coin98, KuCoin labs, Chromaway, Gate labs, Kyros Venture, Shima Capital, Everse Capital, Rarestone Capital, NGC
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 CO を AUD に
A$--
|1 CO を GBP に
￡--
|1 CO を EUR に
€--
|1 CO を USD に
$--
|1 CO を MYR に
RM--
|1 CO を TRY に
₺--
|1 CO を JPY に
¥--
|1 CO を RUB に
₽--
|1 CO を INR に
₹--
|1 CO を IDR に
Rp--
|1 CO を PHP に
₱--
|1 CO を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 CO を BRL に
R$--
|1 CO を CAD に
C$--
|1 CO を BDT に
৳--
|1 CO を NGN に
₦--
|1 CO を UAH に
₴--
|1 CO を VES に
Bs--
|1 CO を PKR に
Rs--
|1 CO を KZT に
₸--
|1 CO を THB に
฿--
|1 CO を TWD に
NT$--
|1 CO を CHF に
Fr--
|1 CO を HKD に
HK$--
|1 CO を MAD に
.د.م--