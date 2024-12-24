ChainNet 価格(CNET)
ChainNet（CNET）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0152335 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 1.52M USD です。CNET から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な ChainNet 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 14.31K USD
です- ChainNet 1日内の価格変動率は -4.47%
です- 循環供給量は 100.00M USD です
MEXCで CNET から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CNET 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の ChainNet から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00071318093909295 です。
過去30日間における ChainNet から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0190669874 です。
過去60日間における ChainNet から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0042587473 です。
過去90日間における ChainNet から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00071318093909295
|-4.47%
|30日
|$ +0.0190669874
|+125.16%
|60日
|$ +0.0042587473
|+27.96%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
ChainNet の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.20%
-4.47%
-42.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
ChainNet is a cutting-edge web3 browser that revolutionizes how users interact with the decentralized web. By leveraging innovative technologies like the web:// protocol and integrating AI-powered search, ChainNet is designed to unlock the full potential of web3 and redefine the browsing experience. Key Features1. Decentralized Web Hosting With ChainNet, you can host your informational websites directly on-chain. This innovative approach eliminates the need for third-party hosting services, making your content censorship-resistant and fully decentralized. HTML, CSS, and JavaScript can be embedded within smart contracts, allowing the browser to render complete web pages directly from the blockchain. 2. The web:// Protocol ChainNet introduces the web:// protocol, a groundbreaking feature that allows users to browse smart contracts as if they were traditional web addresses. By simply entering a contract address using web://, users can instantly access the associated on-chain content, including hosted websites and more. 3. AI-Powered Search with Bittensor In partnership with Bittensor AI, ChainNet features an advanced AI search engine that can scour the web for off-chain content linked to smart contracts. Whether the content is stored on-chain or elsewhere, ChainNet’s AI capabilities ensure that you can always find what you need. 4. Privacy-Focused Browsing ChainNet is designed with privacy at its core. Users enjoy a secure, ad-free browsing experience without the need for KYC or invasive tracking. Your data is yours, and with ChainNet, you can browse the decentralized web without compromising your privacy.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
