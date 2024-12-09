Cartesi 価格(CTSI)
Cartesi（CTSI）の本日のライブ価格は 0.218353 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 183.48M USD です。CTSI から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Cartesi 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 23.81M USD
です- Cartesi 1日内の価格変動率は -6.20%
です- 循環供給量は 840.39M USD です
MEXCで CTSI から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な CTSI 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Cartesi から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0144396117341426 です。
過去30日間における Cartesi から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1417436971 です。
過去60日間における Cartesi から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1628825165 です。
過去90日間における Cartesi から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0144396117341426
|-6.20%
|30日
|$ +0.1417436971
|+64.91%
|60日
|$ +0.1628825165
|+74.60%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Cartesi の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-1.49%
-6.20%
+10.51%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
About Cartesi (CTSI) Cartesi is an application-specific rollups execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as layer 2 (on top of Ethereum) or as layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups. What Makes Cartesi Unique and Key Highlights Cartesi is an application-specific rollup execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. DApps are deployed on their own customizable application-specific rollup chains; DApps don't compete with each other in Cartesi’s ecosystem for scarce blockspace; Provides Ethereum or L2’s with orders of magnitude more computational capacity; Developers can code decentralized logic with their favorite libraries, compilers and other time-tested open source components; DApps preserve the strong security guarantees and censorship resistance of the underlying blockchain; Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as a layer 2 (on top of Ethereum), as a layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups; Cartesi Rollups opens up the design space for more expressive and computationally intensive blockchain applications. The Cartesi Team The most important asset for The Cartesi Foundation is an ecosystem of contributors, each with a team of strong professionals, researchers and engineers extremely excited to create and implement cutting edge solutions in the blockchain space. Cartesi’s core contributors come from high profile backgrounds with real-world experience at top companies such as Microsoft Research, and PhDs from top universities like ETH Zurich and Princeton. To read about the Cartesi Foundation's story and see the full lineup of contributors, visit the About page. What Can CTSI Be Used For? The token for Cartesi, CTSI, has been designed to intermediate protocol governance and to provide additional convenience and timeliness to Cartesi DApps. CTSI’s primary function is governance for the Cartesi ecosystem. Cartesi Foundation's decentralized ecosystem will use CTSI as a way for community members to signal approval or disapproval of community programs originating from Cartesi Improvement Proposals (CIPs). The first will be to govern the Cartesi Community Grant Program and ecosystem. The community grant program will fund new DApps built on Cartesi Rollups, public goods or retroactively fund successful projects in the Cartesi ecosystem. As the Cartesi Foundation becomes more and more decentralized, CTSI will be used in several aspects of governing the future ecosystem, network, and DAOs. CTSI will also play an increasingly important role in terms of convenience and timeliness for DApps through Noether. Noether is a proof-of-stake solution for race-condition problems in financially incentivized blockchain interactions. In other words, node runners and stakers participating in Nother are financially rewarded for timely executing future Cartesi Ecosystem services, such as the decentralized sequencer, automatic execution vouchers, liquidity providers, and validator claims. Noether also plays a role in Cartesi's governance. CTSI holders willing to participate in governance voting must first have their tokens delegated to a pool in the PoS system.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 CTSI を AUD に
A$0.33844715
|1 CTSI を GBP に
￡0.17031534
|1 CTSI を EUR に
€0.20525182
|1 CTSI を USD に
$0.218353
|1 CTSI を MYR に
RM0.96512026
|1 CTSI を TRY に
₺7.5986844
|1 CTSI を JPY に
¥32.85775944
|1 CTSI を RUB に
₽21.78726234
|1 CTSI を INR に
₹18.52288499
|1 CTSI を IDR に
Rp3,465.91935253
|1 CTSI を PHP に
₱12.66229047
|1 CTSI を EGP に
￡E.11.02901003
|1 CTSI を BRL に
R$1.32976977
|1 CTSI を CAD に
C$0.30787773
|1 CTSI を BDT に
৳26.1805247
|1 CTSI を NGN に
₦343.32078896
|1 CTSI を UAH に
₴9.07256715
|1 CTSI を VES に
Bs10.480944
|1 CTSI を PKR に
Rs60.92267053
|1 CTSI を KZT に
₸111.34692882
|1 CTSI を THB に
฿7.37378081
|1 CTSI を TWD に
NT$7.07900426
|1 CTSI を CHF に
Fr0.18996711
|1 CTSI を HKD に
HK$1.69660281
|1 CTSI を MAD に
.د.م2.17916294