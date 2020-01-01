Brad (BRAD) トケノミクス
Brad (BRAD) 情報
Brad is no ordinary dog – he's a rough, patriotic outsider with a taste for real life and straight talk. In his gritty, slightly rundown apartment, he chills with an unmistakable mix of attitude and a vision that's set to change the world. Brad is more than just a dog – he's a movement. A voice for freedom, progress, and a bit of madness. He's not afraid to say the things others don't dare to speak, and he represents a new kind of hype. But Brad isn't just a rebel – he's a crypto trader from the early days, a true memecoin pioneer. After shaking up the markets, he's now launching his own coin – one that's fair, transparent, and ready to revolutionize the crypto world. No nonsense, no tricks – Brad stands for real values. And this is just the beginning. Brad believes that crypto is more than just money – it's a movement. An opportunity to make America great again and give people a platform for freedom and innovation
Brad (BRAD) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Brad (BRAD) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Brad (BRAD) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Brad (BRAD) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BRAD トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BRAD トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BRAD のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BRAD トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
BRAD 価格予測
BRAD の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の BRAD 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。