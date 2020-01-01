Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) トケノミクス
Bizzy is the AI engine behind Buzzing — a social media platform built on permissionless, AI-driven prediction markets. Buzzing was also awarded 3rd place at the Virtuals Global Hackathon.
Prediction markets let people trade on the likelihood of future events, much like trading stocks. With real money on the line, they tap into collective intelligence and often outperform traditional social media speculation.
But prediction markets still face serious friction. Placing a bet often requires deep research, yet users lack the tools and insights available in traditional finance. The topics people care about are fast-moving and diverse — but creating corresponding prediction markets and securing reliable oracle support is still a heavy lift.
Bizzy changes all that.
It analyzes data, surfaces insights, and helps users make smarter bets. As an AI copilot, Bizzy also assists users in creating new markets, providing oracle support for resolution, and bootstrapping liquidity — making it easier to turn any topic into a tradable conversation.
Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Bizzy by Virtuals (BIZ) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BIZ トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BIZ トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BIZ のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BIZ トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。