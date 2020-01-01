Beeper Coin (BEEPER) トケノミクス
Beeper Coin (BEEPER) 情報
Beeper is a self-evolving Intent Agent designed to help users seamlessly interact with Web3 across any platform. Currently, users can effortlessly deploy, purchase, and tips crypto assets via @BeeperAI on Twitter.
Key features:
-
Natural Language Intent Understanding: By accurately identifying user intent, Beeper can perform corresponding blockchain actions based on natural language commands.
-
Seamless Blockchain Interaction: No need for complex tools or wallets, Beeper allows Twitter users to directly interact with the blockchain and manage any crypto assets.
-
Self-Evolving Learning Capability: Beeper has the ability to self-learn, continuously optimizing its services based on user history and feedback, providing a more personalized experience.
-
Multi-Chain Support: In addition to supporting the current BNB Chain, Beeper plans to expand to multiple blockchain networks in the future to meet users’ cross-chain needs.
Vision - Empowering billion users to intelligently interact with Web3.
Beeper aims to redefine the way users interact with blockchain technology by introducing intent-driven transactions. Its goals include:
-
Enabling anyone to seamlessly interact with the blockchain across any platform through natural language or voice commands.
-
Abstracting the complexity of blockchain to provide users with a simple and user-friendly entry point.
-
Offering comprehensive support for Web2 users transitioning to the Web3 ecosystem.
Beeper Coin (BEEPER) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Beeper Coin (BEEPER) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Beeper Coin (BEEPER) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Beeper Coin (BEEPER) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される BEEPER トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
BEEPER トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
BEEPER のトケノミクスを理解したところで、BEEPER トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
