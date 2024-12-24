Augur 価格(REP)
Augur（REP）の本日のライブ価格は 0.503063 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 4.03M USD です。REP から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Augur 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 39.86K USD
です- Augur 1日内の価格変動率は -1.70%
です- 循環供給量は 8.03M USD です
MEXCで REP から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な REP 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Augur から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0087089255942401 です。
過去30日間における Augur から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.1210075789 です。
過去60日間における Augur から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.3859892731 です。
過去90日間における Augur から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.20644949772187645 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0087089255942401
|-1.70%
|30日
|$ -0.1210075789
|-24.05%
|60日
|$ +0.3859892731
|+76.73%
|90日
|$ +0.20644949772187645
|+69.60%
Augur の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.13%
-1.70%
-22.75%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Augur is a trustless, decentralized platform for prediction markets. Augur is an Ethereum-based decentralized prediction market that leverages the wisdom of the crowds to create a search engine for the future that runs on its own token, REP. Augur allows users to create their markets for specific questions they may have and to profit from the trading buys while allowing users to buy positive or negative shares regarding the outcome of a future event. Prediction markets are markets created to trade the probability of an event happening. The market prices indicate what the crowd thinks the probability of an event happening. Predictive markets have shown to have been effective in accurately forecasting many results however it is still not widely used due to the many regulatory hurdles involved in setting up such a market. Augur aims to set up such a market in a decentralized manner. Augur is an Ethereum-based decentralized prediction market that leverages the wisdom of the crowds to create a search engine for the future that runs on its own token, REP. Augur allows users to create their markets for specific questions they may have and to profit from the trading buys while allowing users to buy positive or negative shares regarding the outcome of a future event. Augur REP is the gambling cryptocurrency. It’s the crypto token you can use to bet on sporting events, political outcomes, economies and just about everything else in the prediction markets. Online gambling is a $52 billion a year industry. At its founding the project included Intrade founder Ron Bernstein, Robin Hanson, and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin among its advisers. In April 2015, Augur's first contract was uploaded to the Ethereum network.The first beta version was released in March 2016. In October 2016, all the reputation tokens that were for sale during the 2015 crowdfunding campaign were distributed to their owners on the live Ethereum network and the two largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Poloniex and Kraken, added support for these tokens on their trading platforms. The project was delayed until it was launched in July 2018.
