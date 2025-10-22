ApexToken 価格(APX)
ApexToken (APX) のリアルタイム価格は $0.00110043 です。過去24時間、APX は最低 $ 0.00107544 から最高 $ 0.00126643 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。APX の史上最高値は $ 0.00208163 で、史上最安値は $ 0.00077465 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、APX は過去1時間で -0.27%、過去24時間で -13.08% 、過去7日間で -4.00% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
ApexToken の現在の時価総額は $ 1.03M、24時間取引高は -- です。APX の循環供給量は 938.67M、総供給量は 29988767108.77815 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 33.00M です。
本日の ApexToken から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000165681906372865 です。
過去30日間における ApexToken から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における ApexToken から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における ApexToken から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000165681906372865
|-13.08%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
ApexToken (APX) is the native utility token of the ApexProject, a decentralized ecosystem that integrates artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain technologies. It is designed to support transactions, staking, governance, and rewards across the Apex ecosystem. Through APX, users can participate in community-driven innovation, contribute to decision-making, and access AI-powered services that aim to create a sustainable digital economy.
Launch and Technology
ApexToken was launched in January 2024 on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20). The token contract provides compatibility with the BNB ecosystem and access to decentralized applications built on that network. The token supply is capped at approximately 29.9 billion APX, with a portion allocated to circulating supply and the remainder distributed through ecosystem incentives, staking, and development initiatives.
The technical foundation of ApexToken connects blockchain transparency with AI-powered models. A central element of this design is the “Neuron” framework—AI-powered nodes that generate decentralized predictions and data analysis. These neurons enable distributed decision-making, moving predictive modeling away from centralized providers toward a more community-governed model.
Mission and Objectives
The mission of ApexProject is to bridge AI and blockchain to encourage community participation and innovation. The project’s objectives focus on: • Democratizing access to AI by integrating predictive modeling into blockchain infrastructure. • Promoting transparent and decentralized governance through token-based voting. • Establishing a sustainable digital economy in which users are rewarded for participation and contribution.
By integrating AI capabilities with decentralized finance, ApexProject aims to address inefficiencies in predictive analytics and create a framework where individuals and organizations can both benefit from and contribute to machine learning outcomes.
Real-World Applications
APX serves as the primary utility token within the Apex ecosystem. Its functions extend across several use cases: • AI-driven predictions: APX powers decentralized platforms where users can access, contribute to, and validate AI models for forecasting across finance, logistics, and other industries. • DeFi participation: Holders can stake APX, provide liquidity, and earn rewards, enabling participation in decentralized financial activities. • Governance: APX enables community members to vote on development proposals, protocol upgrades, and allocation of resources. • Blockchain applications: The token supports integration into supply chain monitoring, digital identity management, and other use cases that benefit from blockchain transparency combined with AI-driven insights.
These applications demonstrate ApexToken’s role as more than a transactional asset, positioning it as a tool for active participation in shaping the ecosystem.
Founders and Team
ApexToken was founded by Abhijith Mani and Muziwandile Arthur, who lead a development team with expertise in blockchain engineering, AI modeling, and decentralized systems. The project benefits from backing by venture capital groups based in the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Europe, providing both financial support and strategic partnerships.
The team’s stated vision is to create an ecosystem where blockchain infrastructure and AI-driven predictions reinforce one another, allowing for open innovation and broader adoption of decentralized technology.
Ecosystem Development
The roadmap for ApexToken includes the expansion of AI-powered Neurons, further integration with DeFi protocols, and broader adoption of APX in real-world applications. The project emphasizes community involvement, encouraging stakeholders to participate in governance, contribute to AI model development, and engage with decentralized applications built on the platform.
By combining blockchain’s transparency with AI’s predictive potential, ApexToken aims to build a digital economy in which incentives and governance are distributed to participants rather than concentrated in centralized entities.
