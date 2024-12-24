Aion 価格(AION)
Aion（AION）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00177851 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 964.41K USD です。AION から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Aion 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 125.02 USD
です- Aion 1日内の価格変動率は +2.07%
です- 循環供給量は 542.26M USD です
MEXCで AION から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な AION 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Aion から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Aion から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0003978596 です。
過去60日間における Aion から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0006569268 です。
過去90日間における Aion から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0000586369592829249 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.07%
|30日
|$ +0.0003978596
|+22.37%
|60日
|$ +0.0006569268
|+36.94%
|90日
|$ +0.0000586369592829249
|+3.41%
Aion の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.11%
+2.07%
-4.88%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Aion is a revolutionary multi-tier blockchain platform that has been created to solve the pressing issue of limited operability between existing blockchains while still remaining capable of handling its own applications. It supports custom blockchain architectures, and it provides cross-chain interoperability. The Aion project comes at a very appropriate period, in a time where there’s an ever-growing number of blockchains.Thus, interoperability is more important now that it ever has been. Interoperability will expand the horizons of multiple other blockchain platforms, not to mention those of enterprise-oriented companies. The project is led by Matthew Spoke, the CEO of Nuco and board member on the EEA. Other big names include Jin Tu, Nuco’s CTO, who has more than 15 years of experience in enterprise engineering and more than four years in the blockchain industry, and Peter Vessenes who has co-founded the Bitcoin Foundation. The token is the blockchain’s power-source. It’s used for securing the network, for creating new blockchains, as well as for monetizing inter-chain bridges. AION token is actually an ERC-20 token. In fact, the token is first offered as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, and only then it can be changed to the official AION network token. When that happens, the token can freely stream between two blockchains. The best thing about this is that investors are not required to change their Aion Ethereum token (ERC-20) for the Aion-1 token, as they will always be interchangeable. In order to buy AION, you will need to first purchase another cryptocurrency, preferably Bitcoin or Ethereum. Fortunately, AION is supported by some very popular crypto exchanges out there such as BitForex, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, and Bancor Network. There's a good chance that Aion, with its unique approach of solving interoperability issues, will become somewhat of a necessity for the cryptosphere in the following period.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 AION を AUD に
A$0.002845616
|1 AION を GBP に
￡0.0014050229
|1 AION を EUR に
€0.0017073696
|1 AION を USD に
$0.00177851
|1 AION を MYR に
RM0.0079677248
|1 AION を TRY に
₺0.0626924775
|1 AION を JPY に
¥0.2793683508
|1 AION を RUB に
₽0.1800207822
|1 AION を INR に
₹0.1513689861
|1 AION を IDR に
Rp28.6856411453
|1 AION を PHP に
₱0.1041495456
|1 AION を EGP に
￡E.0.0908462908
|1 AION を BRL に
R$0.0110089769
|1 AION を CAD に
C$0.0025432693
|1 AION を BDT に
৳0.2127809364
|1 AION を NGN に
₦2.7530979098
|1 AION を UAH に
₴0.0748397008
|1 AION を VES に
Bs0.09070401
|1 AION を PKR に
Rs0.4960975794
|1 AION を KZT に
₸0.9287201369
|1 AION を THB に
฿0.0608428271
|1 AION を TWD に
NT$0.058157277
|1 AION を CHF に
Fr0.0015828739
|1 AION を HKD に
HK$0.0138012376
|1 AION を MAD に
.د.م0.0179095957