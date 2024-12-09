AGIX 価格(AGX)
AGIX（AGX）の本日のライブ価格は 0.097231 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 9.72M USD です。AGX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な AGIX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 137.82K USD
です- AGIX 1日内の価格変動率は +4.13%
です- 循環供給量は 100.00M USD です
本日の AGIX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00385224 です。
過去30日間における AGIX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.1039906157 です。
過去60日間における AGIX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0990731482 です。
過去90日間における AGIX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.06300521589935882 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00385224
|+4.13%
|30日
|$ +0.1039906157
|+106.95%
|60日
|$ +0.0990731482
|+101.89%
|90日
|$ +0.06300521589935882
|+184.09%
AGIX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.68%
+4.13%
-21.66%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? AIgentX is a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals interact with the crypto ecosystem. Utilizing natural language as a universal and intuitive interface, AIgentX aims to make blockchain technology and cryptocurrency accessible to people from all walks of life. The platform translates complex crypto terminology and blockchain data into human-understandable language, allowing users to engage effortlessly with crypto markets, contracts, and communities. What makes your project unique? What sets AIgentX apart is its user-centric approach and its commitment to bridging the gap between advanced technology and the average user. Our platform offers: Personalized Chatbots: Trained on your specific data for a more tailored experience. Multi-Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity across various group chats and social media platforms. Advanced Community Moderation: Autonomous identification and removal of scams and spam, and the ability to ban fudders. Smart Contract Analysis: Capability to dissect and explain smart contracts in layman's terms. Data-Driven Insights: In-chat data analysis for trend and narrative spotting, with a specialized dashboard for identifying bullish signals. History of your project. AIgentX was founded with the vision of transforming the crypto experience by making it more accessible and intuitive. Since its inception, the platform has continually evolved, adding features that enhance user experience, streamline integration, and offer robust customization options. Our journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to innovation and a focus on creating a new paradigm of human-computer interaction within the crypto space. What’s next for your project? We are on the cusp of launching several transformative features that include a more comprehensive web interface, mass connectivity across multiple platforms, advanced community moderation capabilities, smart contract analysis, and data-driven insights. These features are designed to further elevate the user experience and provide unprecedented capabilities in interacting with the crypto ecosystem. What can your token be used for? The AIgentX token serves as the utility token within our ecosystem, enabling users to access premium features, such as advanced analytics, specialized customization, and priority support. Additionally, the token can be used to participate in staking and revenue sharing.
