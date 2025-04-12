8chan 価格(8CHAN)
8chan（8CHAN）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 228.08K USD です。8CHAN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な 8chan 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- 8chan 1日内の価格変動率は +2.74%
です- 循環供給量は 1.00B USD です
MEXCで 8CHAN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な 8CHAN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の 8chan から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における 8chan から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における 8chan から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における 8chan から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.74%
|30日
|$ 0
|-57.25%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
8chan の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.99%
+2.74%
-10.79%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Join the $8CHAN Movement $8CHAN promotes community engagement and free speech. Explore our community, discover the coin, and have fun! At $8CHAN, our mission is to bring people together with memes and have fun. Over the years we have left our mark on culture with countless memes, and now we are showcasing the beauty of our creativity through this coin. Tag $8CHAN with your favorite memes to keep the spirit alive! Market Cap Milestones As the $8CHAN community grows and the market cap increases, we have significant goals planned to celebrate our shared journey: $10 Million Market Cap At this milestone, we are excited to reintroduce the 8CHAN brand name and branding across the internet. We will rebrand the currently existing 8kun site as 8CHAN and move towards reintegrating it into web culture. $100 Million Market Cap Upon reaching the $100 million milestone, we will push the boundaries of meme culture by undergoing development of a decentralized message board system designed to withstand political censorship and network attacks. We will call this decentralized message board sytem Project Odin. $500 Million Market Cap This is our biggest leap yet. After reaching $500 million market cap, we will reveal the tell-all of a mysterious figure whose influence has been felt by many but never fully understood. Join us in striving toward this major threshold! $8CHAN Disclaimer & Community Statement $8CHAN coins are intended to serve as an expression of support for, and engagement with, the culture and community behind the symbol "$8CHAN" and its associated artwork. They are not intended to be, nor should they be interpreted as, an investment opportunity, investment contract, or security of any kind. $8CHAN is not available to persons or entities in restricted jurisdictions. Users acknowledge that digital assets carry inherent risks, high volatility, and the potential for total loss. Any price data displayed on this site is sourced from DEXScreener and may be delayed or inaccurate. Always verify market prices through multiple sources before trading. Nothing on this site constitutes financial, legal, or investment advice. See Terms & Conditions for full details. $8CHAN is a community-driven meme coin that embraces free speech and internet culture. Trading involves high risk, and market conditions can be unpredictable. Always DYOR (Do Your Own Research) and never spend more than you can afford to lose.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 8CHAN を VND に
₫--
|1 8CHAN を AUD に
A$--
|1 8CHAN を GBP に
￡--
|1 8CHAN を EUR に
€--
|1 8CHAN を USD に
$--
|1 8CHAN を MYR に
RM--
|1 8CHAN を TRY に
₺--
|1 8CHAN を JPY に
¥--
|1 8CHAN を RUB に
₽--
|1 8CHAN を INR に
₹--
|1 8CHAN を IDR に
Rp--
|1 8CHAN を KRW に
₩--
|1 8CHAN を PHP に
₱--
|1 8CHAN を EGP に
￡E.--
|1 8CHAN を BRL に
R$--
|1 8CHAN を CAD に
C$--
|1 8CHAN を BDT に
৳--
|1 8CHAN を NGN に
₦--
|1 8CHAN を UAH に
₴--
|1 8CHAN を VES に
Bs--
|1 8CHAN を PKR に
Rs--
|1 8CHAN を KZT に
₸--
|1 8CHAN を THB に
฿--
|1 8CHAN を TWD に
NT$--
|1 8CHAN を AED に
د.إ--
|1 8CHAN を CHF に
Fr--
|1 8CHAN を HKD に
HK$--
|1 8CHAN を MAD に
.د.م--
|1 8CHAN を MXN に
$--