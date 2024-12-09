00 Token 価格(00)
00 Token（00）の本日のライブ価格は 0.058067 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 13.53M USD です。00 から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な 00 Token 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 1.05M USD
です- 00 Token 1日内の価格変動率は -0.56%
です- 循環供給量は 232.69M USD です
MEXCで 00 から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な 00 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の 00 Token から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.00033235162402252 です。
過去30日間における 00 Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0355624315 です。
過去60日間における 00 Token から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0421175338 です。
過去90日間における 00 Token から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00033235162402252
|-0.56%
|30日
|$ +0.0355624315
|+61.24%
|60日
|$ +0.0421175338
|+72.53%
|90日
|$ 0
|--
00 Token の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.29%
-0.56%
+17.71%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
P00LS is the leading community-first platform for creator cryptocurrencies. Traditional spheres of influence — from Hollywood to Wall Street and Silicon Valley — are converging more now than ever before, forming a new marketplace with creators, brands and their audiences at the center. A cultural revolution is underway, and it’s being led by the world’s creative class. To help build their ecosystems in this new world, P00LS empowers creators and brands to launch their own social tokens and distribute them to their communities. These tokens become the currencies for their respective ecosystems, providing audiences and consumers with exclusive access and more meaningful connections to their favorite brands and creators. With P00LS — the premier tool for accessing creator value — money is no longer the only currency. What is 00? The $00 token is the heart of the zerozero marketplace, powering all of your favorite creator coins. All creator tokens can be purchased and sold on the zerozero marketplace against $00. The $00 token is the master key to all creators and brands on P00LS. $00 isn’t just an entry ticket, but a stake in the ecosystem of all creator coins. The $00 community will have a role in shaping how brand and creator ecosystems develop and grow. The $00 token is a governance token, giving any holder voting rights within the zerozero marketplace, as well as access to the treasury of creator coins. Think of $00 as the center of mass for the creator coin galaxy. Use it to enter the solar system of every brand and creator on P00LS. The $00 token is an ERC-20 token minted on the Ethereum blockchain that works as a governance and access token for the zerozero DAO and its ecosystem.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
