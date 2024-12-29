Prezzo di Wam (WAM)
Il prezzo attuale di Wam (WAM) oggi è 0.00243495 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 1.65M USD. Il prezzo di WAM a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Wam:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 103.90K USD
- Wam la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -2.89%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 679.48M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di WAM in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di WAM.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Wam a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Wam in USD è stata di $ -0.0006215273.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Wam in USD è stata di $ -0.0001648500.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Wam in USD è stata di $ -0.0009853857578631403.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-2.89%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0006215273
|-25.52%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0001648500
|-6.77%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.0009853857578631403
|-28.80%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Wam: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.43%
-2.89%
-4.11%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
WAM is a unique play-2-earn platform, with hyper-casual games tournaments where you can enter to compete against other players. You pay an entry fee in $WAM tokens to enter a tournament and if you find yourself among the top performing players of that tournament, you win more coins. The concept of making money by playing hyper-casual games based on skill is new in the gaming industry and WAM.app is the first platform in the world that let you do this. All you need in order to play on the WAM.app platform is a few minutes of your time and the desire to be the best. You can participate in tournaments all around the world, wherever you have internet access. Players don’t have to be connected at the same time, and that is very good for players because each can compete whenever they find the time to do so. The WAM ecosystem will offer multiple roles that users can voluntarily take up and be incentivised to be the best with token gains. 1. Player — play 2 earn; If you play any WAM game, you can begin making money based on how competitive you are. 2. Owner — own 2 earn; If you own a WAM game as an NFT, you will win a percentage of all of the WAM coins that accumulate as entry fees in every tournament. You can buy a game and if the brand value of the game goes up, you can sell it for profit on the WAM Marketplace. 3. Marketer — Market 2 earn; You can rent a game from an owner and organize tournaments for that game. You will get your own percentage of all of the WAM coins the tournament accumulates through entry fees. Renting will be very easy and percentage based. The Owner will split with you a percentage of the revenue you bring him with the tournaments you organize and market. 4. Developer — Develop 2 earn; You can develop games and sell them on the WAM Marketplace. Every time your game is sold, you will receive a lifetime commission from the sale. You can also choose a percentage of the WAM Coins accumulated by tournaments to be distributed to you, regardless of who currently owns the game. These roles will be the backbone of the WAM ecosystem economy. WAM will benefit from everything happening in the ecosystem.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 WAM in AUD
A$0.00389592
|1 WAM in GBP
￡0.0019236105
|1 WAM in EUR
€0.0023132025
|1 WAM in USD
$0.00243495
|1 WAM in MYR
RM0.0108842265
|1 WAM in TRY
₺0.0855397935
|1 WAM in JPY
¥0.3844055565
|1 WAM in RUB
₽0.2574472635
|1 WAM in INR
₹0.2079203805
|1 WAM in IDR
Rp39.2733815985
|1 WAM in PHP
₱0.1410079545
|1 WAM in EGP
￡E.0.1238172075
|1 WAM in BRL
R$0.0150723405
|1 WAM in CAD
C$0.003506328
|1 WAM in BDT
৳0.291366117
|1 WAM in NGN
₦3.775097781
|1 WAM in UAH
₴0.1022922495
|1 WAM in VES
Bs0.12418245
|1 WAM in PKR
Rs0.678620565
|1 WAM in KZT
₸1.276157295
|1 WAM in THB
฿0.0829587465
|1 WAM in TWD
NT$0.079915059
|1 WAM in CHF
Fr0.002191455
|1 WAM in HKD
HK$0.018895212
|1 WAM in MAD
.د.م0.024592995