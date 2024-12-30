Prezzo di Vara Network (VARA)
Il prezzo attuale di Vara Network (VARA) oggi è 0.02080106 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 32.10M USD. Il prezzo di VARA a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Vara Network:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 430.11K USD
- Vara Network la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -2.76%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 1.54B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di VARA in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di VARA.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Vara Network a USD è stata $ -0.00059052952566025.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Vara Network in USD è stata di $ -0.0043163301.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Vara Network in USD è stata di $ +0.0054232086.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Vara Network in USD è stata di $ -0.002773085467337174.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00059052952566025
|-2.76%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0043163301
|-20.75%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0054232086
|+26.07%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.002773085467337174
|-11.76%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Vara Network: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.15%
-2.76%
-0.72%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Vara Network is a substrate-based future proof smart contract platform that is fast, scalable, and makes it simple to create and deploy next-generation Web3.0 dApps Vara is the first standalone network in the Gear Protocol Gear is a next-gen cloud infrastructure platform providing most intuitive and frictionless environment for web2 and web3 developers to build complex infrastructure solutions and disruptive dApps for any ecosystem What makes your project unique? Vara is built upon three core concepts: The actor model, and persistent memory — two widely adopted primitives from massive computation and microservices architecture spaces Wasm — a WebAssembly-based virtual machine that runs on all modern browsers. Proven to be faster than any alternative web2 virtual machines Vara was created to serve as a wasm-native hub for innovative protocols that leverage parallel execution and asynchronous programming to deliver leading decentralized products in any segment History of your project. Gear Protocol and the Vara Network were originally created by Nikolay Volf, one of the core developers of Polkadot. In 2021, he embarked on building an advanced layer 1 smart contract platform using Substrate, Polkadot's custom framework. His vision included creating a platform that enables fast and efficient execution of robust, feature-rich dApps while in a seamless development environment similar to that of Web 2.0 development. He did this by harnessing the power of innovative technologies like Wasm, the Actor Model, and Persistent Memory. These technologies significantly enhance smart contract development and provide a seamless end-user experience and provide the foundation for the development of Vara Network. 1. Q2 2021 - Pre-Seed Round: In the second quarter of 2021, the Protocol secured its initial funding through a pre-seed round. This likely involved seeking investment from early-stage investors or venture capitalists to kickstart the development of the project. 2. Q4 2021 - Seed Round: In December 2021 raised $12 Million in Venture Round. Private investment round led by Blockchange Venture. In addition to Blockchange, other top venture capital funds participated in this round, including Three Arrows Capital, Lemniscap, Distributed Global, LAO, Mechanism Capital, Bitscale, Spartan Group LLC, HashKey, DI Ventures, Elysium Venture Capital, Signum Capital and P2P Economy lead by Konstantin Lomashuk, along with a number of top executives of Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies. Dr. Gavin Wood, Founder and ex-CEO of Parity Technologies and one of the key individual investors participating in this round. 3. 2022 - Intensive Scaling and Development, First Test Integrations: Throughout the year 2022, Vara was focused on two primary activities. First, the engagement in an extensive outreach process to build up the team. Second, the project advanced its technical development efforts and started working on integrating their technology with various test environments to ensure its functionality and viability. 4. Q4 2022 - Testnet Launch. 5. Q1 2023 - PoA Launch: In the first quarter of 2023, Vara achieved launch of its Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus network, which is a chain candidate for mainnet. Current Status of Vara: Presently, the project boasts a talented and diverse decentralized workforce, consisting of dozens of engineers and other community members to drive the project's success. One of the remarkable aspects of Vara is its substantial pipeline of initiatives with over 40 projects. What’s next for your project? Current projects being researched and developed by the community: - Intensive testing and improvement of the actor model features in the blockchain space - Launch of the key stack of dApps in our parallel and asynchronous environment - Development of innovative infrastructure solutions (e.g offchain zk actors including machine learning) independently and together with the segment leaders What can your token be used for? VARA tokens maintain core utility features required for the network to operate: transaction fees staking and network security governance other: gas pools for gas reservation Contributors to the Gear protocol are exploring the mechanics of how to distribute a portion of block rewards directly toward dApp developers
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 VARA in AUD
A$0.033281696
|1 VARA in GBP
￡0.0164328374
|1 VARA in EUR
€0.019761007
|1 VARA in USD
$0.02080106
|1 VARA in MYR
RM0.0927727276
|1 VARA in TRY
₺0.7328213438
|1 VARA in JPY
¥3.2807431832
|1 VARA in RUB
₽2.1938877982
|1 VARA in INR
₹1.7762025134
|1 VARA in IDR
Rp335.5009207718
|1 VARA in PHP
₱1.2045893846
|1 VARA in EGP
￡E.1.0575258904
|1 VARA in BRL
R$0.1287585614
|1 VARA in CAD
C$0.0299535264
|1 VARA in BDT
৳2.4890548396
|1 VARA in NGN
₦32.1996248588
|1 VARA in UAH
₴0.8738525306
|1 VARA in VES
Bs1.06085406
|1 VARA in PKR
Rs5.797255422
|1 VARA in KZT
₸10.901835546
|1 VARA in THB
฿0.708276093
|1 VARA in TWD
NT$0.6820667574
|1 VARA in CHF
Fr0.018720954
|1 VARA in HKD
HK$0.1614162256
|1 VARA in MAD
.د.م0.210090706