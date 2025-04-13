Prezzo di vankedisi (VANKEDISI)
Il prezzo attuale di vankedisi (VANKEDISI) oggi è 0.01870485 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 1.60M USD. Il prezzo di VANKEDISI a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di vankedisi:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- vankedisi la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +5.97%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 85.59M USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di vankedisi a USD è stata $ +0.0010545.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di vankedisi in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di vankedisi in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di vankedisi in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.0010545
|+5.97%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di vankedisi: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-1.66%
+5.97%
-3.28%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Vankedisi: A Community-Driven AI-Powered Entertainment Ecosystem Vankedisi is an innovative project that aims to add value to the entertainment industry while fostering a strong, community-driven ecosystem. Guided by the motto "Buralar hep dutluk yeğenim", Vankedisi provides users with an AI-powered platform where they can create, name, and style their own unique characters. These characters are then shared within the community and find their place in the dynamic world of shilling. The AI-powered application enables users to generate an unlimited number of distinctive characters, each with its own style, backstory, and shilling strategy. By leveraging their imagination, users can design their characters and showcase them to the broader community, fostering engagement and creativity. As part of its social engagement activities, users who complete Telegram bot tasks and actively participate in shilling on social media are rewarded. Tasks such as commenting and sharing on Twitter contribute to the project's growth while also incentivizing users to remain actively involved. This gamified approach strengthens user participation and deepens community bonds. Vankedisi is more than just a digital figure—it represents a fusion of humor, entertainment, and strong community interaction. Through Telegram and various social media channels, users can engage in conversations with fellow community members, share experiences, and take part in exclusive events. This interaction enhances the sense of belonging and increases user retention. Beyond standard tasks, Vankedisi offers special missions and surprises, allowing users to earn additional rewards. Participants who complete unique shilling challenges and contribute creatively to the project gain access to exclusive benefits. This approach keeps engagement levels high and ensures the community remains active and dynamic. Vankedisi's roadmap outlines its long-term goals and strategic vision, instilling confidence within the community. By maintaining transparency and accountability, the project ensures that users are well-informed about future developments and opportunities. In conclusion, Vankedisi is a community-centric project that delivers an engaging and rewarding experience. By integrating AI-powered character creation, social participation incentives, and a thriving community, Vankedisi offers a unique blend of entertainment and gamification. Through its innovative approach, the project has successfully carved out a distinct position within the entertainment and blockchain ecosystem.
