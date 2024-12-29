Prezzo di UCX (UCX)
Il prezzo attuale di UCX (UCX) oggi è 0.01614277 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 721.04K USD. Il prezzo di UCX a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di UCX:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 71.16K USD
- UCX la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +1.35%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 44.67M USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di UCX a USD è stata $ +0.00021534.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di UCX in USD è stata di $ -0.0031701656.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di UCX in USD è stata di $ -0.0050197347.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di UCX in USD è stata di $ -0.02332152119171198.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00021534
|+1.35%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0031701656
|-19.63%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0050197347
|-31.09%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.02332152119171198
|-59.09%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di UCX: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.14%
+1.35%
+5.34%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
UCX is the cryptocurrency issued after developing the global M&A platform predicated on the blockchains. By utilizing UCX, the investment can be made in the promising M&A projects around the world by way of the "M&A platform. Techcoins issued a total of 1,000,000,000 (1 bn) UCX cryptographic tokens through our foundation called Hyperswap, based on Dubai. GBC Korea is operating this coin and project in Korea. UCX is the encryption token issued after developing the global M&A platform predicated on the blockchains. By utilizing UCX, the investment can be made in the promising M&A projects around the world by way of the ‘M&A Platform.’ Moreover, the value of UCX tokens was appraised by Grant Thornton Accounting Corporation and Yonsei University for the first time in the world. UCX is an encryption token developed and issued for the blockchain-based global M&A platform. By utilizing UCX, the investment can be made in the promising M&A projects around the world by way of the ‘M&A Platform.’
|1 UCX in AUD
A$0.025828432
|1 UCX in GBP
￡0.0127527883
|1 UCX in EUR
€0.0153356315
|1 UCX in USD
$0.01614277
|1 UCX in MYR
RM0.0721581819
|1 UCX in TRY
₺0.5670955101
|1 UCX in JPY
¥2.5484590999
|1 UCX in RUB
₽1.7067750721
|1 UCX in INR
₹1.3784311303
|1 UCX in IDR
Rp260.3672216131
|1 UCX in PHP
₱0.9348278107
|1 UCX in EGP
￡E.0.8208598545
|1 UCX in BRL
R$0.0999237463
|1 UCX in CAD
C$0.0232455888
|1 UCX in BDT
৳1.9316438582
|1 UCX in NGN
₦25.0274277526
|1 UCX in UAH
₴0.6781577677
|1 UCX in VES
Bs0.82328127
|1 UCX in PKR
Rs4.498989999
|1 UCX in KZT
₸8.460425757
|1 UCX in THB
฿0.5499841739
|1 UCX in TWD
NT$0.5298057114
|1 UCX in CHF
Fr0.014528493
|1 UCX in HKD
HK$0.1252678952
|1 UCX in MAD
.د.م0.163041977