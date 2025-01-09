Prezzo di Titanium22 (TI)
Il prezzo attuale di Titanium22 (TI) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 34.17K USD. Il prezzo di TI a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Titanium22:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 4.99 USD
- Titanium22 la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.19%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 178.62T USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di TI in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di TI.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Titanium22 a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Titanium22 in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Titanium22 in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Titanium22 in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.19%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-15.31%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+7.64%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Titanium22: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
-0.19%
-1.16%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Titanium Games is a cutting-edge venture in the blockchain gaming realm, leveraging the potential of Ethereum blockchain to architect unique single and multiplayer games. We offer not just an immersive gaming experience, but also a reward system involving $Ti tokens, Ethereum, and rare NFTs. Our project is a harmonious fusion of traditional gaming elements and blockchain technology, ensuring seamless gameplay alongside on-chain transaction security. What makes your project unique? Our uniqueness lies in the bridging of Web 2.0 gaming structures with blockchain technology, capturing the advantages of both. We provide a gaming experience that’s engaging and rewarding, with off-chain gameplay for smooth user experience and on-chain transactions for transparency and security. Plus, our games are designed to cater to a diverse gaming community, from solo players to PVP enthusiasts, and we're committed to continually developing new games that enrich the Titanium ecosystem. History of your project. Conceived by a mysterious collective known as the SevenDevs, Titanium Games was created with the vision to revolutionize the blockchain gaming landscape. We anticipate a successful launch of our first game, Ti-Miner, and will continued to grow our game portfolio and innovate, fueled by our passion for creating unmatched gaming experiences and a sustainable tokenomics model. What’s next for your project? We're in the process of crafting our next games, each designed to complement the unique tokenomics of $Ti. Moreover, we're planning to introduce the Tithereum NFT with a limited supply of 1k, where holders stand to benefit from a 33% profit share from our Ethereum side of the Ti-Miner game. Our goal is to become the premiere gaming coin not just on earth, but extending to Mars. What can your token be used for? Our native $Ti tokens are at the core of the Titanium ecosystem. They can be used for participating in our games, earning rewards, and gaining access to exclusive features. $Ti tokens not only offer utility within the gaming ecosystem but also present an opportunity for holders to participate in the governance and future direction of Titanium Games, helping us shape the future of blockchain gaming.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 TI in AUD
A$--
|1 TI in GBP
￡--
|1 TI in EUR
€--
|1 TI in USD
$--
|1 TI in MYR
RM--
|1 TI in TRY
₺--
|1 TI in JPY
¥--
|1 TI in RUB
₽--
|1 TI in INR
₹--
|1 TI in IDR
Rp--
|1 TI in PHP
₱--
|1 TI in EGP
￡E.--
|1 TI in BRL
R$--
|1 TI in CAD
C$--
|1 TI in BDT
৳--
|1 TI in NGN
₦--
|1 TI in UAH
₴--
|1 TI in VES
Bs--
|1 TI in PKR
Rs--
|1 TI in KZT
₸--
|1 TI in THB
฿--
|1 TI in TWD
NT$--
|1 TI in CHF
Fr--
|1 TI in HKD
HK$--
|1 TI in MAD
.د.م--