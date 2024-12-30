Prezzo di SureRemit (RMT)
Il prezzo attuale di SureRemit (RMT) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 547.58K USD. Il prezzo di RMT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di SureRemit:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 8.42K USD
- SureRemit la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -88.58%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 746.90M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di RMT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di RMT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di SureRemit a USD è stata $ -0.005662331019282573.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SureRemit in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SureRemit in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SureRemit in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.005662331019282573
|-88.58%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+118.42%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+928.01%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di SureRemit: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.66%
-88.58%
+328.87%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Who is SureRemit? SureRemit is part of SureGroup, which also includes SureGifts, the largest gifting platform in Africa. SureRemit is the global non-cash remittance service provider utilizing the blockchain to facilitate instant cross border transfers. With the SureRemit app, users can support loved ones globally by sending them shopping vouchers, mobile air time top-ups, and pay their (utility) bills. Why SureRemit? For recipients... Using SureRemit, recipients don't have to travel and wait in long lines to receive an expensive wire transfer. All they need is a mobile phone or email address. Recipients use the SureRemit App to send in-app support requests (SureRequest) to senders and receive support instantly. SureRemit is great for senders too... Not only are the SureRemit services far cheaper compared to other remittance options, but our services also ensure that your loved ones receive exactly the amount you are sending—no excessive (hidden) fees or costs. And last but not least, you know that the value you send is utilized as intended. 2. Token Info RMT TOKEN The RemitToken (RMT) can be used to pay for transaction fees on the SureRemit/SureGifts platform. Additionally, RMT holders receive great deals and exclusive discounts. All transaction fees received are paid/converted in/to RMT, and the RMT is then burned. The RMT total supply, therefore, continually decreases. In the SureRemit app, you can also send, receive and store your RMT. Many more functions and utility for RMT are added soon.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 RMT in AUD
A$--
|1 RMT in GBP
￡--
|1 RMT in EUR
€--
|1 RMT in USD
$--
|1 RMT in MYR
RM--
|1 RMT in TRY
₺--
|1 RMT in JPY
¥--
|1 RMT in RUB
₽--
|1 RMT in INR
₹--
|1 RMT in IDR
Rp--
|1 RMT in PHP
₱--
|1 RMT in EGP
￡E.--
|1 RMT in BRL
R$--
|1 RMT in CAD
C$--
|1 RMT in BDT
৳--
|1 RMT in NGN
₦--
|1 RMT in UAH
₴--
|1 RMT in VES
Bs--
|1 RMT in PKR
Rs--
|1 RMT in KZT
₸--
|1 RMT in THB
฿--
|1 RMT in TWD
NT$--
|1 RMT in CHF
Fr--
|1 RMT in HKD
HK$--
|1 RMT in MAD
.د.م--