Prezzo di Spintria (SP)
Il prezzo attuale di Spintria (SP) oggi è 0.02551751 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 1.33M USD. Il prezzo di SP a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Spintria:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 37.95K USD
- Spintria la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.89%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 51.56M USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Spintria a USD è stata $ -0.00023136734246511.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Spintria in USD è stata di $ -0.0046405914.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Spintria in USD è stata di $ +0.0003090502.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Spintria in USD è stata di $ -0.011014584688349254.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00023136734246511
|-0.89%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0046405914
|-18.18%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0003090502
|+1.21%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.011014584688349254
|-30.15%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Spintria: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.00%
-0.89%
+15.47%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety. Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants. Security and Privacy - Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information. - Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security. Financial Barriers - Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services. - Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations. Censorship and Legal Restrictions - Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship. - Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor. Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation - Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings. - Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP. Monetization Challenges - Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content. - Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries. Lack of Innovation - Problem: Insufficient technological innovation. - Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP. Stigmatization and Social Pressure - Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers. - Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP. Content Quality Issues - Problem: Low-quality content. - Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP. Market Access Issues - Problem: Limited access to the global market. - Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access. Intellectual Property Protection Issues - Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution. - Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP. Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
