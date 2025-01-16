Prezzo di ShibaPoconk (CONK)
Il prezzo attuale di ShibaPoconk (CONK) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 108.51K USD. Il prezzo di CONK a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di ShibaPoconk:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 237.18 USD
- ShibaPoconk la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +11.63%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 1,000.00T USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di CONK in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di CONK.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di ShibaPoconk a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di ShibaPoconk in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di ShibaPoconk in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di ShibaPoconk in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+11.63%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-53.94%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-57.09%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di ShibaPoconk: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.27%
+11.63%
+19.99%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
ShibaPoCONK, popularly known as CONK, is a cryptoasset that took the Fantom Opera network by storm in early 2023 and is a uniquely innovative project that began as nothing more than a silly memecoin, but quickly garnered a passionate community of die-hard believers during its Liquidity Generation Event. During the longest bear market the cryptocurrency industry has ever experienced, CONK became a shining light that sparked a sense of hope and reassurance at a time when all of us were feeling nothing but fear and doubt. Before even having launched officially, ShibaPoCONK was met with such unwavering support from an entire community right from the get-go, which was a testament to CONK’s potential for growth and success. The people behind ShibaPoCONK are the community members themselves; CONKers. With no central authoritative entity, the CONK community is a diverse group of individuals from all over the world, united by their love for Web3 technology and its potential application in all aspects of business and life. With autonomy at its core, the CONK community take it upon themselves to drive the project forward, contributing their skills and expertise in developing the website, creating marketing materials, and even organising their own events. Their passion for the project is a reflection of what CONK fundamentally represents; a gold-standard in a decentralised, permissionless and self-sustaining way of life. ShibaPoCONK is for the culture, and for the people. From its humble beginnings as a DeFi token experiment, ShibaPoCONK has grown into a thriving community of Web3 enthusiasts. The project has set its sights on creating the CONK World, a virtual hub for Web3 professionals, artists, and creatives. Within the CONK world, $CONK tokens will continue to be used as a means of payment, and ShibaPoCONKs offical collection of NFTs will be used intrinsically at the forefront of every interaction within the CONK World, essentially serving as membership passes or tic
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 CONK in AUD
A$--
|1 CONK in GBP
￡--
|1 CONK in EUR
€--
|1 CONK in USD
$--
|1 CONK in MYR
RM--
|1 CONK in TRY
₺--
|1 CONK in JPY
¥--
|1 CONK in RUB
₽--
|1 CONK in INR
₹--
|1 CONK in IDR
Rp--
|1 CONK in PHP
₱--
|1 CONK in EGP
￡E.--
|1 CONK in BRL
R$--
|1 CONK in CAD
C$--
|1 CONK in BDT
৳--
|1 CONK in NGN
₦--
|1 CONK in UAH
₴--
|1 CONK in VES
Bs--
|1 CONK in PKR
Rs--
|1 CONK in KZT
₸--
|1 CONK in THB
฿--
|1 CONK in TWD
NT$--
|1 CONK in CHF
Fr--
|1 CONK in HKD
HK$--
|1 CONK in MAD
.د.م--