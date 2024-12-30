Prezzo di Seedworld (SWORLD)
Il prezzo attuale di Seedworld (SWORLD) oggi è 0.00489898 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 10.66M USD. Il prezzo di SWORLD a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Seedworld:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 188.02K USD
- Seedworld la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -4.22%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 2.19B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di SWORLD in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di SWORLD.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Seedworld a USD è stata $ -0.000215980085741619.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Seedworld in USD è stata di $ -0.0014086409.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Seedworld in USD è stata di $ +0.0004815569.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Seedworld in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.000215980085741619
|-4.22%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0014086409
|-28.75%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0004815569
|+9.83%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Seedworld: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+1.05%
-4.22%
-16.32%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Description: Seedworld is a UGC (user-generated content) gaming platform that allows individuals to create, explore, and monetize their unique worlds and experiences. It provides easy-to-use tools for users to design games, lands, and assets, even without coding knowledge. In this ecosystem, players can craft their own economies, trade assets, and shape the future of the platform. Seedworld combines the creative freedom of user-generated content with a decentralized economy, where creators, players, and investors alike can thrive. What is the native utility of the $SWORLD Token? $SWORLD is the central token in the Seedworld ecosystem. $SWORLD can be used to purchase collections, lands and cosmetics $SWORLD is the only way to acquire Seedworld’s ingame currency Ame. Even if players use FIAT to purchase Ame, a portion of the funds is used to buyback and burn $SWORLD. $SWORLD is used for Lands and Seed Roots upgrades $SWORLD offers discounts for Battle Passes $SWORLD can be staked for rewards and to get free land & island NFTs $SWORLD can be farmed for rewards. Seedworld is focusing on several key verticals: Gaming: Providing players and creators with tools to build immersive games and experiences. User-Generated Content (UGC): Empowering players to craft and share their own assets, lands, and games. Virtual Economy: Creating an integrated economy where players can trade, monetize, and invest in NFTs and virtual goods. NFTs: Seedworld uses NFTs as the foundation for ownership of in-game assets, such as land, mounts, avatars, and items, giving creators control over their content. Cross-IP Collaboration: Offering a collaborative space where players and creators interact and co-develop experiences that can scale beyond traditional gaming. How many $SWORLD tokens are there in circulation? $SWORLD Token will launch on October 23, 2024, with a total of 2,187,422,513 tokens in circulation for a total supply of 20,000,000,000 tokens. The complete breakdown is: Tokenomics: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1F0drPCmXc_Yu4ExRj5Iybi5RoCQcD96sW951-fENyyU/edit?usp=sharing Who are the backers of $SWORLD? Seedworld is backed by the leading Web3gaming Incubator Seedify Where can I buy $SWORLD? Starting October 23rd, $SWORLD will be available for purchase on a number of leading decentralized exchanges and chains: Ethereum: Uniswap Base: Aerodrom Solana: Raydium BSC: Pancakeswap Arbitrum: Camelot Avalanche: LFJ
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 SWORLD in AUD
A$0.007838368
|1 SWORLD in GBP
￡0.0038701942
|1 SWORLD in EUR
€0.004654031
|1 SWORLD in USD
$0.00489898
|1 SWORLD in MYR
RM0.0218984406
|1 SWORLD in TRY
₺0.1725910654
|1 SWORLD in JPY
¥0.773059044
|1 SWORLD in RUB
₽0.5166464308
|1 SWORLD in INR
₹0.4183239022
|1 SWORLD in IDR
Rp79.0157953894
|1 SWORLD in PHP
₱0.283650942
|1 SWORLD in EGP
￡E.0.2490641432
|1 SWORLD in BRL
R$0.0303246862
|1 SWORLD in CAD
C$0.0070545312
|1 SWORLD in BDT
৳0.5862119468
|1 SWORLD in NGN
₦7.5952806124
|1 SWORLD in UAH
₴0.2058061498
|1 SWORLD in VES
Bs0.24984798
|1 SWORLD in PKR
Rs1.365345726
|1 SWORLD in KZT
₸2.567555418
|1 SWORLD in THB
฿0.166810269
|1 SWORLD in TWD
NT$0.1607845236
|1 SWORLD in CHF
Fr0.004409082
|1 SWORLD in HKD
HK$0.0380160848
|1 SWORLD in MAD
.د.م0.049479698