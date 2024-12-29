Prezzo di Red Kite (PKF)
Il prezzo attuale di Red Kite (PKF) oggi è 0.02653614 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 3.78M USD. Il prezzo di PKF a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Red Kite:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 3.50K USD
- Red Kite la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.23%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 142.41M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di PKF in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di PKF.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Red Kite a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Red Kite in USD è stata di $ -0.0038471750.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Red Kite in USD è stata di $ +0.0066046780.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Red Kite in USD è stata di $ -0.002264347270647886.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.23%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0038471750
|-14.49%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0066046780
|+24.89%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.002264347270647886
|-7.86%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Red Kite: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-2.19%
-0.23%
-0.22%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What Is PolkaFoundry (PKF)? PolkaFoundry is a platform for building DeFi dapps for the Polkadot ecosystem. It includes: A blockchain which is built on Substrate, is EVM-compatible, and supports several UX-enabling features for dApps. The blockchain will work as a Polkadot parachain or parathread. A bunch of DeFi-friendly services for dapp builders. These include both built-in services and integration with external ones. Who is behind PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry was founded back in 2018 by Thi Truong, who was then a key member of Kyber Network's core team. The PolkaFoundry team now consists of 20+ members located in several countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Canada, and India. Advisory board includes the DuckDAO leaders; Garlam Won who is behind the marketing of Harmony, Mantra DAO, Kylin; and Lester Lim - founder of X21 Digital. Who is backing PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry has completed a $1.9M Private Sale Round, backed by DuckDAO, Signum Capital, Master Ventures, AU21 Capital, BlockDream Fund, Magnus Capital, X21 Digital, Rarestone Capital, PNYX Ventrues, and several other renown ventures. What Makes PolkaFoundry Unique? Leveraging the interoperability and scalability of the Substrate framework and the growing ecosystem of Polkadot EVM compatible, strait-forward to migrate DeFi dapps from Ethereum Come with DeFi-friendly services Built-in UX-enabling features which allow developers to build frictionless-UX so that dapps can approach normal people outside the crypto community. This is the key point for blockchain to reach mass adoption. What is the Tokenomics of PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tokens? Token Name: PolkaFoundry Token Symbol: PKF Total Supply: 200,000,000 PKF token is an Ethereum's ERC-20 token. In the future, when PolkaFoundry blockchain launches the mainnet, PKF token holders can swap ERC-20 PKF token for native PKF coin at the rate of 1 for 1. Token Utility: Payment for transaction fees Staking for collators to earn share of block rewards Staking to participate in the on-chain governance process and earn rewards for voting on proposals Payment for PolkaFoundry & partners' services
|1 PKF in AUD
A$0.042457824
|1 PKF in GBP
￡0.0209635506
|1 PKF in EUR
€0.025209333
|1 PKF in USD
$0.02653614
|1 PKF in MYR
RM0.1186165458
|1 PKF in TRY
₺0.9322145982
|1 PKF in JPY
¥4.1892604218
|1 PKF in RUB
₽2.8056660822
|1 PKF in INR
₹2.2659209946
|1 PKF in IDR
Rp428.0021981442
|1 PKF in PHP
₱1.5367078674
|1 PKF in EGP
￡E.1.349362719
|1 PKF in BRL
R$0.1642587066
|1 PKF in CAD
C$0.0382120416
|1 PKF in BDT
৳3.1753145124
|1 PKF in NGN
₦41.1411007332
|1 PKF in UAH
₴1.1147832414
|1 PKF in VES
Bs1.35334314
|1 PKF in PKR
Rs7.395622218
|1 PKF in KZT
₸13.907590974
|1 PKF in THB
฿0.9040862898
|1 PKF in TWD
NT$0.8709161148
|1 PKF in CHF
Fr0.023882526
|1 PKF in HKD
HK$0.2059204464
|1 PKF in MAD
.د.م0.268015014