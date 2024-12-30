Prezzo di Powerledger (POWR)
Il prezzo attuale di Powerledger (POWR) oggi è 0.263149 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 141.12M USD. Il prezzo di POWR a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Powerledger:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 21.36M USD
- Powerledger la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -7.60%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 529.76M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di POWR in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di POWR.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Powerledger a USD è stata $ -0.0216631720763069.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Powerledger in USD è stata di $ -0.0501861457.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Powerledger in USD è stata di $ +0.0599053961.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Powerledger in USD è stata di $ +0.04678010129673416.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.0216631720763069
|-7.60%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0501861457
|-19.07%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0599053961
|+22.76%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.04678010129673416
|+21.62%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Powerledger: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-1.46%
-7.60%
+6.89%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Powerledger (POWR) is a technology company that builds software for distributed and decentralised energy markets for a sustainable future. It has developed a blockchain-based platform that enables the tracking and trading of energy, flexibility services and environmental commodities. Its goal is to provide the platform for a fully modernised, market-driven grid that offers consumers a choice in their energy while driving the democratisation of power. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Powerledger operates in more than 10 countries. Powerledger operates on two blockchain layers; the POWR token is issued on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, and the Powerledger blockchain - a native Solana based blockchain to process energy transactions on a more scalable network. The POWR token is an ERC-20 token that acts as a licence required for businesses such as; utilities, renewable energy operators, microgrids, companies committed to 100% renewable energy and property developers to access Powerledger’s platform, and will be able to be used to pay for transactions on the Powerledger blockchain in future. In 2015, 30 countries had reached grid parity, meaning that the price of solar-generated energy was equal to or less than the cost of local retail electricity. Powerledger combines renewable energy and blockchain technology to offer energy solutions that are cheaper and more sustainable than traditional energy alternatives. Powerledger was founded in 2016 to solve a pressing problem: Energy that comes from solar and wind is intermittent and lacks the steady quality that fossil fuels provide, and this causes problems for the grid. Powerledger’s approach was to create a highly agile market that could help regulate this intermittency and start to create a transition to a more responsive, distributed network with better storage. Powerledger’s software is used by utilities and large corporations to track, trace, and trade every kilowatt of energy to improve grid stability.
|1 POWR in AUD
A$0.4210384
|1 POWR in GBP
￡0.20788771
|1 POWR in EUR
€0.24999155
|1 POWR in USD
$0.263149
|1 POWR in MYR
RM1.17627603
|1 POWR in TRY
₺9.27073927
|1 POWR in JPY
¥41.5249122
|1 POWR in RUB
₽27.75169354
|1 POWR in INR
₹22.46766162
|1 POWR in IDR
Rp4,244.33811547
|1 POWR in PHP
₱15.2363271
|1 POWR in EGP
￡E.13.37849516
|1 POWR in BRL
R$1.62889231
|1 POWR in CAD
C$0.37893456
|1 POWR in BDT
৳31.48840934
|1 POWR in NGN
₦407.98094662
|1 POWR in UAH
₴11.05488949
|1 POWR in VES
Bs13.420599
|1 POWR in PKR
Rs73.3396263
|1 POWR in KZT
₸137.9163909
|1 POWR in THB
฿8.96022345
|1 POWR in TWD
NT$8.63655018
|1 POWR in CHF
Fr0.2368341
|1 POWR in HKD
HK$2.04203624
|1 POWR in MAD
.د.م2.6578049