Prezzo di Peace Guy (PEACEGUY)
Il prezzo attuale di Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) oggi è 0.00074626 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 735.58K USD. Il prezzo di PEACEGUY a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Peace Guy:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- Peace Guy la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -9.24%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.80M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di PEACEGUY in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di PEACEGUY.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Peace Guy a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Peace Guy in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Peace Guy in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Peace Guy in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-9.24%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Peace Guy: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-7.83%
-9.24%
+39.64%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Peace Guy: A Meme for Peace in a Time of War In a world overwhelmed by conflict, destruction, and polarization, a quiet yet powerful figure has emerged from the noise—not with weapons or political rhetoric, but with a smile and an open hand. “Peace Guy” is not just a meme—it’s a movement. Created during a time of global unrest, the Peace Guy project is a digital symbol of calm resistance and collective hope, spreading positivity where fear and hatred often dominate. The character of Peace Guy is simple by design but rich in purpose. He embodies stillness in chaos, humor in despair, and most importantly, peace in times of war. Always depicted with a relaxed posture, a calm smirk, and often holding a white dove—the universal symbol of peace—Peace Guy speaks to people across cultures, ideologies, and age groups. His mission is not to take sides or spark debate. His mission is to remind us that peace is a choice—and a necessary one. Peace Guy was born from a deep frustration with how war narratives dominate media and public discourse. People are bombarded with fear-driven content and divisive opinions. This meme was created as a counterbalance—a peaceful protest against digital negativity. Instead of contributing to outrage cycles, Peace Guy offers a digital breath of fresh air. A moment of peace on your feed. A reason to smile. A reminder that humanity still exists amid conflict. But Peace Guy isn’t just about aesthetics. His presence has inspired a growing online community committed to spreading kindness, empathy, and solidarity. This community shares Peace Guy memes, updates, and messages, turning reposts and retweets into acts of digital resistance. The simplicity of the meme allows it to spread organically, with no agenda other than to offer a gentle nudge toward compassion. The project has also evolved beyond visuals. With the launch of an official Peace Guy website and meme generator, followers can now create their own versions and participate actively in spreading the message. The initiative encourages creativity, giving people the tools to become peace-makers themselves in the digital realm. In a time when people feel powerless in the face of global conflict, Peace Guy offers a form of soft power—an emotional, human response that doesn't require resources, politics, or permission. He’s the chill reminder that even in dark times, we can choose to be kind, to stay calm, and to believe in a better future. Peace Guy doesn’t shout. He doesn’t argue. He doesn’t blame. He just exists, peacefully—hoping you’ll join him.
Comprendere l'economia del token di Peace Guy (PEACEGUY) può fornire una visione più approfondita del suo valore a lungo termine e del suo potenziale di crescita. Da come vengono distribuiti i token a come è gestita la fornitura, l'economia del token rivela la struttura fondamentale dell'economia di un progetto. Scopri subito l'ampia economia del token PEACEGUY!
