Prezzo di Monko ($MONKO)
Il prezzo attuale di Monko ($MONKO) oggi è 0.00000497 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 4.84M USD. Il prezzo di $MONKO a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Monko:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 381.04K USD
- Monko la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +65.59%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 973.38B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di $MONKO in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di $MONKO.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Monko a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Monko in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Monko in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Monko in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+65.59%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Monko: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.31%
+65.59%
--
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Monko is an original Meme Character built on the Algorand Blockchain. The purpose is to bring attention to the Algorand blockchain through Humor, World Building and Low Cost NFT Discord and X Stickers. The MONKO Token Documentation is a conceptual paper that elucidates some of the main design principles and ideas for the creation of a digital token to be known as MONKO. The Token Documentation and the Website are intended for general informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus, an offer document, an offer of securities, a solicitation for investment, any offer to sell any product, item, or asset (whether digital or otherwise), or any offer to engage in business with any external individual or entity provided in said documentation. The information herein may not be exhaustive and does not imply any element of, or solicit in any way, a legally-binding or contractual relationship. There is no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of such information and no representation, warranty or undertaking is or purported to be provided as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Where the Token Documentation or the Website includes information that has been obtained from third party sources, the Company, the Distributor, their respective affiliates and/or the Monko contributors have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. Further, you acknowledge that the project development roadmap, network functionality are subject to change and that the Token Documentation or the Website may become outdated as a result; andn either the Company nor the Distributor is under any obligation to update or correct this document in connection therewith.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 $MONKO in AUD
A$0.0000080017
|1 $MONKO in GBP
￡0.000003976
|1 $MONKO in EUR
€0.0000047712
|1 $MONKO in USD
$0.00000497
|1 $MONKO in MYR
RM0.0000221165
|1 $MONKO in TRY
₺0.0001789697
|1 $MONKO in JPY
¥0.0007715925
|1 $MONKO in RUB
₽0.0004957575
|1 $MONKO in INR
₹0.0004321912
|1 $MONKO in IDR
Rp0.0814753968
|1 $MONKO in PHP
₱0.000290248
|1 $MONKO in EGP
￡E.0.0002502892
|1 $MONKO in BRL
R$0.000028826
|1 $MONKO in CAD
C$0.0000071568
|1 $MONKO in BDT
৳0.0006020161
|1 $MONKO in NGN
₦0.0083529299
|1 $MONKO in UAH
₴0.0002064538
|1 $MONKO in VES
Bs0.00028826
|1 $MONKO in PKR
Rs0.0013774852
|1 $MONKO in KZT
₸0.0025804737
|1 $MONKO in THB
฿0.0001683836
|1 $MONKO in TWD
NT$0.0001637615
|1 $MONKO in CHF
Fr0.0000045227
|1 $MONKO in HKD
HK$0.0000387163
|1 $MONKO in MAD
.د.م0.0000497994