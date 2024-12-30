Prezzo di MNet Continuum (NUUM)
Il prezzo attuale di MNet Continuum (NUUM) oggi è 0.02142588 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 2.84M USD. Il prezzo di NUUM a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di MNet Continuum:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 305.72K USD
- MNet Continuum la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.03%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 132.60M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di NUUM in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di NUUM.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di MNet Continuum a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MNet Continuum in USD è stata di $ +0.0022187955.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MNet Continuum in USD è stata di $ -0.0002129796.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MNet Continuum in USD è stata di $ +0.001042090464496054.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0022187955
|+10.36%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0002129796
|-0.99%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.001042090464496054
|+5.11%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di MNet Continuum: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.03%
-0.03%
+1.99%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
MNet (Metaverse.Network) , developed by BitCountry team, stands as a scaled blockchain made easy and interesting for wider audience, intricately designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, & connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM - Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network - Governance token - Universal currency in the Core components - NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas in the AI, DePIN and Re-staking.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
