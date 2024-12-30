Logo MNet Continuum

$0.02142588
Il prezzo attuale di MNet Continuum (NUUM) oggi è 0.02142588 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 2.84M USD. Il prezzo di NUUM a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di MNet Continuum:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 305.72K USD
- MNet Continuum la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.03%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 132.60M USD

Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di NUUM in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di NUUM.

Andamento dei prezzi di MNet Continuum (NUUM) in USD

Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di MNet Continuum a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MNet Continuum in USD è stata di $ +0.0022187955.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MNet Continuum in USD è stata di $ -0.0002129796.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MNet Continuum in USD è stata di $ +0.001042090464496054.

PeriodoVariazione (USD)Variazione (%)
Oggi$ 0-0.03%
30 giorni$ +0.0022187955+10.36%
60 giorni$ -0.0002129796-0.99%
90 giorni$ +0.001042090464496054+5.11%

Analisi del prezzo di MNet Continuum (NUUM)

Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di MNet Continuum: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:

$ 0.02135383
$ 0.02147047
$ 0.603414
+0.03%

-0.03%

+1.99%

Informazioni sul mercato di MNet Continuum (NUUM)

Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:

$ 2.84M
$ 305.72K
132.60M
Che cos'è MNet Continuum (NUUM)

MNet (Metaverse.Network) , developed by BitCountry team, stands as a scaled blockchain made easy and interesting for wider audience, intricately designed to foster a vibrant and enriched social framework and ecosystem. Our platform is a beacon for developers, offering robust support for both WASM and Ethereum-compatible smart contracts. This enables the seamless creation of diverse and innovative decentralized applications on our network. Core components of Metaverse.Network: Blockchain Our core blockchain technology underpins the network, facilitating the integration of EVM and WASM smart contracts, thus offering a versatile foundation for blockchain development. Bit.Country Immerse yourself in the super app of Bit.Country, a metaverse-like digital environment. Here, members can engage in a unique land economy, explore extensive 2.5D/3D spaces, participate in events, & connect via messaging. Our platform includes a comprehensive marketplace, NFT trading, interactive meetings, and a dynamic timeline feed, enriching the user experience. Bit Avatar Experience the novel concept of Bit Avatar – soulbound digital personas tailored for social interaction, communication, and earning opportunities within the Web3 space. SP Protocol Join forces with a community to earn native rewards. The SP Protocol is designed to facilitate collaborative earning and community engagement. ESE Framework SDK For developers seeking to create rich & multichain applications, our ESE Framework SDK is the gateway. It comes packed with prebuilt modules including spatial design, meeting functionalities, & more, streamlining the app development process Utilities of NUUM - Native coin for paying transaction fees on the blockchain network - Governance token - Universal currency in the Core components - NUUM Stakers will also receive priority early access to innovative new projects at MNet Innovation. A Special Grants Program has been designed to support brand-new ideas in the AI, DePIN and Re-staking.

MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!

Risorsa MNet Continuum (NUUM)

Sito web ufficiale

Le persone chiedono anche: altre domande riguardo a MNet Continuum (NUUM)

Disclaimer

I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.

NUUM in valute locali

1 NUUM in AUD
A$0.034281408
1 NUUM in GBP
0.0169264452
1 NUUM in EUR
0.020354586
1 NUUM in USD
$0.02142588
1 NUUM in MYR
RM0.0955594248
1 NUUM in TRY
0.7559050464
1 NUUM in JPY
¥3.37993257
1 NUUM in RUB
2.26043034
1 NUUM in INR
1.8299844108
1 NUUM in IDR
Rp345.5786612964
1 NUUM in PHP
1.2403441932
1 NUUM in EGP
￡E.1.0897202568
1 NUUM in BRL
R$0.1326261972
1 NUUM in CAD
C$0.0308532672
1 NUUM in BDT
2.5640350596
1 NUUM in NGN
33.2182558344
1 NUUM in UAH
0.9003154776
1 NUUM in VES
Bs1.09271988
1 NUUM in PKR
Rs5.971392756
1 NUUM in KZT
11.229303708
1 NUUM in THB
฿0.727408626
1 NUUM in TWD
NT$0.7019118288
1 NUUM in CHF
Fr0.019283292
1 NUUM in HKD
HK$0.1662648288
1 NUUM in MAD
.د.م0.216401388