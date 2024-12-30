Prezzo di Merit Circle (MC)
Il prezzo attuale di Merit Circle (MC) oggi è 0.206263 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 2.45M USD. Il prezzo di MC a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Merit Circle:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 1.77K USD
- Merit Circle la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.69%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 11.91M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di MC in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di MC.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Merit Circle a USD è stata $ -0.0035495096069784.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Merit Circle in USD è stata di $ -0.0226766573.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Merit Circle in USD è stata di $ -0.1659679347.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Merit Circle in USD è stata di $ -1.7633403108879833.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.0035495096069784
|-1.69%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0226766573
|-10.99%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.1659679347
|-80.46%
|90 giorni
|$ -1.7633403108879833
|-89.52%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Merit Circle: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-1.68%
-1.69%
+2.05%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
The Merit Circle DAO is an ever-evolving digital ecosystem built by a global community to ensure the future of gaming. With a strong foundation in the web3 space, we are committed to integrating the endless possibilities of blockchain technology with the latest in gaming to create the next generation of immersive gaming experiences. Activities by the Merit Circle DAO can be divided into four verticals, each with their own respective product. Collectively, they form an ecosystem that adds value to the DAO and, thereby, the $MC token. Merit Circle investments: Since its creation, the DAO has invested in countless projects across the web3 landscape and worked hard to create a resilient treasury that’s able to weather the shifting tides of the industry. In order to continue supporting the growth of the DAO, we are committed to optimally running the treasury to ensure we have the resources to support our growth. Merit Circle gaming: The Merit Circle DAO would not exist without the gaming industry. While we look towards expansion across our ecosystem, we will continue to scale-in games that are engaging and well-designed. Setting our sights on disrupting the dated practices set by the industry, we will be focusing on advancing our gaming infrastructure to ensure it is both entertaining and rewarding for gamers. Merit Circle studios: As an organization at the forefront of gaming, the Merit Circle DAO is determined to contribute to the industry on a much larger scale. Through our studios vertical, we can unleash our creativity and take a hands-on approach in building new games and incubating innovative projects. As the DAO has expanded, so too has our knowledge and experience of the industry, which we aim to leverage while growing this space. Sphere marketplace: The explosive growth of the NFT space in the web3 industry exposed some clear areas for improvement that prevent it from reaching a broader audience. With our vast amount of in-house knowledge and experience in gaming, we are committed to making our NFT marketplace Sphere the best fit for gamers.
|1 MC in AUD
A$0.3300208
|1 MC in GBP
￡0.16294777
|1 MC in EUR
€0.19594985
|1 MC in USD
$0.206263
|1 MC in MYR
RM0.91993298
|1 MC in TRY
₺7.27489601
|1 MC in JPY
¥32.53180036
|1 MC in RUB
₽21.7607465
|1 MC in INR
₹17.61692283
|1 MC in IDR
Rp3,326.82211489
|1 MC in PHP
₱11.93231455
|1 MC in EGP
￡E.10.48847355
|1 MC in BRL
R$1.27676797
|1 MC in CAD
C$0.29701872
|1 MC in BDT
৳24.68349321
|1 MC in NGN
₦319.78602994
|1 MC in UAH
₴8.66717126
|1 MC in VES
Bs10.519413
|1 MC in PKR
Rs57.4854981
|1 MC in KZT
₸108.1024383
|1 MC in THB
฿7.00262885
|1 MC in TWD
NT$6.75511325
|1 MC in CHF
Fr0.1856367
|1 MC in HKD
HK$1.60060088
|1 MC in MAD
.د.م2.0832563