Prezzo di Magic Square (SQR)
Il prezzo attuale di Magic Square (SQR) oggi è 0.03931966 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 6.04M USD. Il prezzo di SQR a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Magic Square:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 384.10K USD
- Magic Square la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +21.07%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 154.04M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di SQR in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di SQR.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Magic Square a USD è stata $ +0.00684256.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Magic Square in USD è stata di $ -0.0054778656.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Magic Square in USD è stata di $ -0.0056454302.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Magic Square in USD è stata di $ -0.02586080501031861.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00684256
|+21.07%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0054778656
|-13.93%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0056454302
|-14.35%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.02586080501031861
|-39.67%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Magic Square: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-1.70%
+21.07%
+19.46%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
## What is Magic Square (SQR)? Magic Square is an immersive Discovery & Engagement Platform for the Web3 Crypto Ecosystem, empowering users to explore a wide array of community-vetted apps and games. Discover exciting rewards, engaging giveaways, and unlock incredible use-to-earn opportunities within our platform. The native utility token SQR is hosted on BNB Smart Chain. SQR powers all aspects of the Magic Square ecosystem and allows for the seamless integration of users, developers, and validators. ## What Makes Magic Square Unique? Magic Square is a vibrant community-driven app store for web3 applications, providing crypto users with a seamless and intuitive interface. Our primary objective is to foster widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies and decentralized apps by attracting new users to the ecosystem. With our user-friendly platform and diverse app selection, we simplify web3 interaction, empowering individuals to navigate the crypto world with ease. Checkout the Magic Store [here](https://magic.store/). At Magic Square, we go beyond just offering an app store. We provide a range of exciting features designed to enhance the community experience. These include Magic Boost, an affiliate platform that rewards users for spreading the word; Hot Offers, which provide exclusive web3 deals; a Referral Program that encourages users to invite others to join; Karma Rewards, recognizing and incentivizing active community participation; Project Validation, allowing users to have a say in shaping the platform. Join us in shaping the future of decentralized technologies. Together, we can unlock the true potential of web3 and create a more inclusive and accessible digital landscape. Magic Square is backed by World-Class Investors and Partners: Binance Labs, Republic Capital, Kucoin Labs, Gate.io, Huobi Ventures, IQ Protocol, GSR, Dao Maker, AlphaGrep, Crypto.com, Forty two, Gravity Ventures ##Who Are the Founders of SQR Protocol? Magic Square is the visionary creation of Andrey Nayman, a renowned Ph.D. and former Managing Director at Radical Ventures. With over 15 years of expertise in FinTech and a profound understanding of blockchain development, Nayman has played a pivotal role in shaping the industry. Notably, he was an active participant in the Ethereum ICO, witnessing firsthand the transformative power of decentralized technologies. Under Nayman's guidance, Magic Square has evolved into a formidable project supported by a team of accomplished product developers and project managers. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and expertise to drive the success of this groundbreaking venture. ##Where can you buy Magic Square? This information will be disclosed with the launch of the Public Sale, which is set for 2023. To learn more about this project check https://linktr.ee/MagicSquare.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 SQR in AUD
A$0.062911456
|1 SQR in GBP
￡0.0310625314
|1 SQR in EUR
€0.037353677
|1 SQR in USD
$0.03931966
|1 SQR in MYR
RM0.1757588802
|1 SQR in TRY
₺1.3848384252
|1 SQR in JPY
¥6.208574314
|1 SQR in RUB
₽4.1470445402
|1 SQR in INR
₹3.3571125708
|1 SQR in IDR
Rp634.1879757298
|1 SQR in PHP
₱2.276608314
|1 SQR in EGP
￡E.1.9990115144
|1 SQR in BRL
R$0.2433886954
|1 SQR in CAD
C$0.0566203104
|1 SQR in BDT
৳4.7049905156
|1 SQR in NGN
₦60.9604144708
|1 SQR in UAH
₴1.6518189166
|1 SQR in VES
Bs2.00530266
|1 SQR in PKR
Rs10.958389242
|1 SQR in KZT
₸20.607433806
|1 SQR in THB
฿1.338834423
|1 SQR in TWD
NT$1.2904712412
|1 SQR in CHF
Fr0.035387694
|1 SQR in HKD
HK$0.3051205616
|1 SQR in MAD
.د.م0.397128566