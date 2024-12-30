Prezzo di Huobi (HT)
Il prezzo attuale di Huobi (HT) oggi è 1.2 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 191.04M USD. Il prezzo di HT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Huobi:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 265.46K USD
- Huobi la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -4.31%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 159.41M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di HT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di HT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Huobi a USD è stata $ -0.054085659296374.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Huobi in USD è stata di $ +0.5822947200.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Huobi in USD è stata di $ +1.4490994800.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Huobi in USD è stata di $ +0.6465252369268976.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.054085659296374
|-4.31%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.5822947200
|+48.52%
|60 giorni
|$ +1.4490994800
|+120.76%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.6465252369268976
|+116.81%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Huobi: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.99%
-4.31%
+17.95%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Huobi, the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, recently announced and launched a new currency. The Huobi Token (HT) rewards exchange users for their loyalty with lowered transaction fees while also carrying its own value in tradable pairs against popular currencies. The hope was to bring greater value to Huobi’s millions of users, mostly located in Asian countries. The launch of the Huobi Token follows in the footsteps of other loyalty-building tokens that other exchanges have launched. The first and most successful of these tokens has been Binance Coin (BNB). The creation of BNB secured Binance’s place as the world’s leading exchange. It offered discounted trading fees in exchange for customer loyalty, primarily functioning as a loyalty rewards system. Huobi officially announced its intentions to launch a new token on January 22, 2018. Over the course of 15 days, Huobi would distribute 300 million HT (60% of the total supply) to its pro users who purchased a discounted service package. Each morning, a new batch of HT would become available on a first come, first served basis. Huobi declared this token distribution scheme, “not an ICO,” due to the nature of the offering. Users are buying a specific service package, part of which includes HT that give a discount toward trading fees. The exchange launched the Huobi Token as part of an overall strategy to recover its user base after tightening regulations in China severely restricted cryptocurrency trading. In an interview with CoinDesk, Leon Li, Huobi’s founder, revealed that Chinese rule changes had decimated the trading volume on Huobi by 95% between September 15 and November 1, 2017. The HT token distribution began on January 24 and wrapped up on February 7, 2018. Each day of the distribution, millions of tokens sold out in mere minutes after going on sale. At that point, 300 million HT had been distributed to Huobi Pro members who bought packages. That’s 60% of the total supply currently in public circulation. Another 200 million HT, 40% of the total supply, was set aside. 20% goes toward user rewards and platform operation. The other 20% is vested for four years and constitutes the team reward. Huobi isn’t the first exchange to issue its own token. Binance (BNB), Bibox (BIX), KuCoin (KCS) and Coss (COSS) have all issued their own tokens as well.
|1 HT in AUD
A$1.92
|1 HT in GBP
￡0.948
|1 HT in EUR
€1.14
|1 HT in USD
$1.2
|1 HT in MYR
RM5.364
|1 HT in TRY
₺42.276
|1 HT in JPY
¥189.24
|1 HT in RUB
₽126.54
|1 HT in INR
₹102.456
|1 HT in IDR
Rp19,354.836
|1 HT in PHP
₱69.48
|1 HT in EGP
￡E.60.996
|1 HT in BRL
R$7.428
|1 HT in CAD
C$1.728
|1 HT in BDT
৳143.592
|1 HT in NGN
₦1,860.456
|1 HT in UAH
₴50.412
|1 HT in VES
Bs61.2
|1 HT in PKR
Rs334.44
|1 HT in KZT
₸628.92
|1 HT in THB
฿40.872
|1 HT in TWD
NT$39.384
|1 HT in CHF
Fr1.08
|1 HT in HKD
HK$9.312
|1 HT in MAD
.د.م12.12