Prezzo di Feathercoin (FTC)
Il prezzo attuale di Feathercoin (FTC) oggi è 0.00655961 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 1.86M USD. Il prezzo di FTC a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Feathercoin:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 6.66 USD
- Feathercoin la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.14%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 283.93M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di FTC in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di FTC.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Feathercoin a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Feathercoin in USD è stata di $ -0.0036181490.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Feathercoin in USD è stata di $ -0.0025809270.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Feathercoin in USD è stata di $ -0.000412409831544658.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-1.14%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0036181490
|-55.15%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0025809270
|-39.34%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.000412409831544658
|-5.91%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Feathercoin: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.38%
-1.14%
+0.31%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Feathercoin (FTC or ₣) is an open source cryptocurrency, published under the license of MIT / X11.1, based on the Litecoin protocol. On 16 April 2013 Feathercoin successfully forked from Litecoin by the creation of its genesis block. As a cryptocurrency, creation and transfer of coins is based on an open source cryptographic protocol (the blockchain) and is not managed by any central authority. The hashing algorithm chosen for Feathercoin was the Proof-of-Work NeoScrypt, which had premiered on Phoenixcoin. NeoScrypt is 25% more memory intense, which makes it less feasible to create ASICs for it. The main programmer is Peter Bushnell, at the time running the information technology for the Brasenose College of Oxford University. He explained his motivation for developing the coin in an interview with Vitalik Buterin. One month after launching Feathercoin, Peter Bushnell left his job as head of IT at the Brasenose College of Oxford University and lived off his Litecoin savings. Feathercoin was launched on 16th April 2013 and as developed by Peter Bushnell. It was forked from Litecoin, with the aim of making Feathercoin what Litecoin was supposed to be: a faster, more secure, and stable version of Bitcoin. The consensus mechanism is based on the Proof of Work (PoW) concept. The Feathercoin network runs on the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm, making it much easier and faster to mine. Feathercoin enjoyed rapid adoption by users soon after its launch, gaining immense popularity, and establishing itself as a worthy contender in a BTC/LTC dominated market. Feathercoin can be mined using either processors (CPUs) or graphics cards (GPUs). Due to the hashing algorithm of FTC, it cannot be mined with an ASIC card. Mining software is available for download at their official site. Wallets for FTC can be found over at their official website, including both desktop and mobile wallets.. While the paper money you are used to carrying around is (or can be) stored in a physical wallet, cryptocurrencies, like all digital currencies, have to be stored in a software-based digital wallet. Although you will find links to feathercoin wallets throughout the web, the only safe way to know that you're downloading the latest and correct version is by scrolling to the bottom of the coin's official home page and selecting the button for your particular operating system. Feathercoin wallets are available for Android, Linux, macOS and Windows platforms.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 FTC in AUD
A$0.010495376
|1 FTC in GBP
￡0.0051820919
|1 FTC in EUR
€0.0062316295
|1 FTC in USD
$0.00655961
|1 FTC in MYR
RM0.0293214567
|1 FTC in TRY
₺0.2312918486
|1 FTC in JPY
¥1.0347784775
|1 FTC in RUB
₽0.6917764706
|1 FTC in INR
₹0.5601250979
|1 FTC in IDR
Rp105.8001464783
|1 FTC in PHP
₱0.3798670151
|1 FTC in EGP
￡E.0.3334905724
|1 FTC in BRL
R$0.0406039859
|1 FTC in CAD
C$0.0093802423
|1 FTC in BDT
৳0.7849229326
|1 FTC in NGN
₦10.1541450878
|1 FTC in UAH
₴0.2755692161
|1 FTC in VES
Bs0.33454011
|1 FTC in PKR
Rs1.828163307
|1 FTC in KZT
₸3.437891601
|1 FTC in THB
฿0.2233547205
|1 FTC in TWD
NT$0.2148928236
|1 FTC in CHF
Fr0.005903649
|1 FTC in HKD
HK$0.0509025736
|1 FTC in MAD
.د.م0.066252061