Prezzo di Counterparty (XCP)
Il prezzo attuale di Counterparty (XCP) oggi è 9.19 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 23.81M USD. Il prezzo di XCP a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Counterparty:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 3.56K USD
- Counterparty la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +2.99%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 2.59M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di XCP in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di XCP.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Counterparty a USD è stata $ +0.26628.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Counterparty in USD è stata di $ +0.6602004100.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Counterparty in USD è stata di $ +1.8808548080.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Counterparty in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.26628
|+2.99%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.6602004100
|+7.18%
|60 giorni
|$ +1.8808548080
|+20.47%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Counterparty: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.90%
+2.99%
+33.79%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Counterparty is a platform for user-created assets on Bitcoin. It’s a protocol, set of specifications, and an API. Taken together, it allows users to create and trade assets on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain. In this way, Counterparty is similar to platforms like Waves or Ethereum. Of course, the difference is Counterparty integrates directly with Bitcoin. Therefore, it comes will all the security and reliability (and issues) that are part of the Bitcoin blockchain. This is a fairly old project. In fact, it pre-dates Ethereum with its launch in 2014. It was the original asset creation mechanism. As you’re probably aware, Counterparty has faded from prominence over the years. This is largely due to the rise of the ERC-20 token standard on Ethereum. While we’ve become used to calling blockchain assets, tokens, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. An asset can represent anything that has value or is rare. As a result, Counterparty steers clear of the word “token” in their marketing and documentation. They’re much more interested in digital assets of all kinds, not just currencies, securities, and utility tokens. Digital assets can be a digital marker of a physical object, an easy way to manage shares in your company, or reputation karma for a website. These are all types of assets you could create on Counterparty (or Ethereum or Waves, for that matter). Counterparty creates the set of rules, requirements, integrations, etc that are necessary for assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s the infrastructure behind user-created assets in much the same way that the ERC-20 protocol sets up guidelines and standards for asset creation on Ethereum. One useful function of digital assets is as a marker of ownership or voting rights. Imagine a scenario where you issued a digital asset to each of your company’s board members in proportion to the amount of voting power held. Or if you gave your stockholders a digital asset as a marker of the amount of stock they owned. If you issued your stock asset, you could then use Counterparty’s distribution function to pay out dividends in BTC based on the amount of digital stock asset each person owned. Counterparty addresses many of the same issues as Ethereum or Waves, but on the Bitcoin blockchain. While that does come with some advantages, ultimately it is not as strong a platform for development as its competitors. It’s best suited for applications that need to interface with Bitcoin or assets that have a specific connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 XCP in AUD
A$14.704
|1 XCP in GBP
￡7.2601
|1 XCP in EUR
€8.7305
|1 XCP in USD
$9.19
|1 XCP in MYR
RM41.0793
|1 XCP in TRY
₺323.6718
|1 XCP in JPY
¥1,450.6415
|1 XCP in RUB
₽969.2693
|1 XCP in INR
₹784.6422
|1 XCP in IDR
Rp148,225.7857
|1 XCP in PHP
₱532.101
|1 XCP in EGP
￡E.467.1277
|1 XCP in BRL
R$56.8861
|1 XCP in CAD
C$13.2336
|1 XCP in BDT
৳1,099.6754
|1 XCP in NGN
₦14,247.9922
|1 XCP in UAH
₴386.0719
|1 XCP in VES
Bs468.69
|1 XCP in PKR
Rs2,561.253
|1 XCP in KZT
₸4,816.479
|1 XCP in THB
฿312.9195
|1 XCP in TWD
NT$301.6158
|1 XCP in CHF
Fr8.271
|1 XCP in HKD
HK$71.3144
|1 XCP in MAD
.د.م92.819