Prezzo di Cartesi (CTSI)
Il prezzo attuale di Cartesi (CTSI) oggi è 0.159446 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 134.41M USD. Il prezzo di CTSI a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Cartesi:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 10.43M USD
- Cartesi la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -5.40%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 842.57M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di CTSI in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di CTSI.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Cartesi a USD è stata $ -0.0091189123262426.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cartesi in USD è stata di $ -0.0328979829.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cartesi in USD è stata di $ +0.0370743360.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cartesi in USD è stata di $ +0.0232272106988204.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.0091189123262426
|-5.40%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0328979829
|-20.63%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0370743360
|+23.25%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.0232272106988204
|+17.05%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Cartesi: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.05%
-5.40%
+6.38%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
About Cartesi (CTSI) Cartesi is an application-specific rollups execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as layer 2 (on top of Ethereum) or as layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups. What Makes Cartesi Unique and Key Highlights Cartesi is an application-specific rollup execution layer with a Linux runtime. Cartesi’s RISC-V virtual machine allows developers to import decades of open-source wisdom to blockchain applications and build decentralized applications with their favorite libraries, compilers, and other time-tested open-source tooling. DApps are deployed on their own customizable application-specific rollup chains; DApps don't compete with each other in Cartesi’s ecosystem for scarce blockspace; Provides Ethereum or L2’s with orders of magnitude more computational capacity; Developers can code decentralized logic with their favorite libraries, compilers and other time-tested open source components; DApps preserve the strong security guarantees and censorship resistance of the underlying blockchain; Cartesi Rollups can be deployed as a layer 2 (on top of Ethereum), as a layer 3 (on top of Optimism, Arbitrum, zkEVM chains, etc.), or as sovereign rollups; Cartesi Rollups opens up the design space for more expressive and computationally intensive blockchain applications. The Cartesi Team The most important asset for The Cartesi Foundation is an ecosystem of contributors, each with a team of strong professionals, researchers and engineers extremely excited to create and implement cutting edge solutions in the blockchain space. Cartesi’s core contributors come from high profile backgrounds with real-world experience at top companies such as Microsoft Research, and PhDs from top universities like ETH Zurich and Princeton. To read about the Cartesi Foundation's story and see the full lineup of contributors, visit the About page. What Can CTSI Be Used For? The token for Cartesi, CTSI, has been designed to intermediate protocol governance and to provide additional convenience and timeliness to Cartesi DApps. CTSI’s primary function is governance for the Cartesi ecosystem. Cartesi Foundation's decentralized ecosystem will use CTSI as a way for community members to signal approval or disapproval of community programs originating from Cartesi Improvement Proposals (CIPs). The first will be to govern the Cartesi Community Grant Program and ecosystem. The community grant program will fund new DApps built on Cartesi Rollups, public goods or retroactively fund successful projects in the Cartesi ecosystem. As the Cartesi Foundation becomes more and more decentralized, CTSI will be used in several aspects of governing the future ecosystem, network, and DAOs. CTSI will also play an increasingly important role in terms of convenience and timeliness for DApps through Noether. Noether is a proof-of-stake solution for race-condition problems in financially incentivized blockchain interactions. In other words, node runners and stakers participating in Nother are financially rewarded for timely executing future Cartesi Ecosystem services, such as the decentralized sequencer, automatic execution vouchers, liquidity providers, and validator claims. Noether also plays a role in Cartesi's governance. CTSI holders willing to participate in governance voting must first have their tokens delegated to a pool in the PoS system.
|1 CTSI in AUD
A$0.2551136
|1 CTSI in GBP
￡0.12596234
|1 CTSI in EUR
€0.1514737
|1 CTSI in USD
$0.159446
|1 CTSI in MYR
RM0.71272362
|1 CTSI in TRY
₺5.61568812
|1 CTSI in JPY
¥25.14782312
|1 CTSI in RUB
₽16.81517516
|1 CTSI in INR
₹13.61349948
|1 CTSI in IDR
Rp2,571.70931738
|1 CTSI in PHP
₱9.2319234
|1 CTSI in EGP
￡E.8.10464018
|1 CTSI in BRL
R$0.98697074
|1 CTSI in CAD
C$0.22960224
|1 CTSI in BDT
৳19.07930836
|1 CTSI in NGN
₦247.20188948
|1 CTSI in UAH
₴6.69832646
|1 CTSI in VES
Bs8.131746
|1 CTSI in PKR
Rs44.4376002
|1 CTSI in KZT
₸83.5656486
|1 CTSI in THB
฿5.4291363
|1 CTSI in TWD
NT$5.23301772
|1 CTSI in CHF
Fr0.1435014
|1 CTSI in HKD
HK$1.23730096
|1 CTSI in MAD
.د.م1.6104046