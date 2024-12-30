Prezzo di Cardstack (CARD)
Il prezzo attuale di Cardstack (CARD) oggi è 0.00142539 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 4.28M USD. Il prezzo di CARD a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Cardstack:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 40.76K USD
- Cardstack la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.80%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 3.00B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di CARD in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di CARD.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Cardstack a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cardstack in USD è stata di $ +0.0021714468.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cardstack in USD è stata di $ +0.0027786582.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Cardstack in USD è stata di $ +0.00100523215333185436.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.80%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0021714468
|+152.34%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0027786582
|+194.94%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.00100523215333185436
|+239.25%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Cardstack: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-6.30%
-0.80%
+2.80%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Cardstack is an open-source framework and consensus protocol that makes blockchains usable and scalable for the mass market, creating a decentralized software ecosystem that can challenge today’s digital superpowers. Cardstack Token (CARD) is a utility token allowing end- users and businesses to use applications that interact with multiple blockchains, decentralized protocols, app-coin-backed dApps, and cloud- based services while paying a single on-chain transaction fee. The main value proposition of the Cardstack ICO is to breakdown the user experience of disparate software, cloud and blockchain silos which now exist on various levels of the digital world, allowing both developers and users to engage in customizable workflows. To overcome these disparate app silos, Cardstack offers a new UI, deployed via the web or as a peer-to-peer app, which turns each service created by open-source developers into a “card”. Each card comprises a visual embodiment of key information, whereby users can then connect related cards for any type of workflow or utility they desire. These cards are the point of interaction between local services, cloud-based services and blockchain services all on one interface called Cardstack Hub. Underlying the Cardstack ecosystem is the Cardstack Token (CARD), an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. The Cardstack Team comprises many open source contributors. Check out the full list of contributors here. Heading the development of Cardstack is Christopher Tse. Christopher holds a BSc in Computer Science from Columbia University and is the Co-Founder of Monegraph and dotBlockchain Media. He has also served as Senior Director of Innovation at Businessweek. Ed Faulkner is the Lead Developer at Cardstack. He holds a Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT. He has founded three of his own tech ventures of which all are currently operational. Hassan Abdel-Rahman is the Lead Blockchain Developer for Cardstack. He holds a BSc in Computer Science and Mathematics from Colorado School of Mines. Previous roles include over 2 years as Senior Software Designer at Monegraph and Principal Engineer at McGraw-Hill Education. One of the most important features Cardstack will deploy is an entry channel payment system that does not require users to purchase cryptocurrency from an exchange. Users can simply pay with fiat, such as a credit card, to purchase CARD tokens directly on the platform, bypassing the need for any prior familiarity with crypto. Once users purchase CARD tokens, they are stored on a native wallet accessible from the Cardstack Hub. CARD tokens held in the native wallet are then used to purchase SSCs for every app and service they users with to access. To make any project appealing to the mass consumer market, this type of simplified entry into the cryptospace is a necessity. Cardstack have made some progress on the development front. The code for over 30 initial modules on the Cardstack platform has been made available via their Github. Also, the Solidity code for the Scalable Payment Pool has already been open-sourced. The Scalability Payment Pool is one of the core back-end mechanisms of the platform that issues rewards to developers for their work. Cardstack aims to create an economically-sustainable software ecosystem that avoids the problems of today’s centralized platforms. It’s an “experience layer” for the decentralized internet of the future, allowing users to combine services across cloud apps and decentralized apps. The ecosystem revolves around the use of Cardstack tokens, or CARD.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 CARD in AUD
A$0.002280624
|1 CARD in GBP
￡0.0011260581
|1 CARD in EUR
€0.0013541205
|1 CARD in USD
$0.00142539
|1 CARD in MYR
RM0.0063572394
|1 CARD in TRY
₺0.0502164897
|1 CARD in JPY
¥0.225069081
|1 CARD in RUB
₽0.1503501372
|1 CARD in INR
₹0.1217140521
|1 CARD in IDR
Rp22.9901580717
|1 CARD in PHP
₱0.0825443349
|1 CARD in EGP
￡E.0.0724810815
|1 CARD in BRL
R$0.0088231641
|1 CARD in CAD
C$0.0020525616
|1 CARD in BDT
৳0.1705621674
|1 CARD in NGN
₦2.2064752122
|1 CARD in UAH
₴0.0598806339
|1 CARD in VES
Bs0.07269489
|1 CARD in PKR
Rs0.397256193
|1 CARD in KZT
₸0.747046899
|1 CARD in THB
฿0.0485202756
|1 CARD in TWD
NT$0.046752792
|1 CARD in CHF
Fr0.001282851
|1 CARD in HKD
HK$0.0110610264
|1 CARD in MAD
.د.م0.014396439