Prezzo di BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT)
Il prezzo attuale di BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) oggi è 0.00720217 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di BFHT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di BeFaster Holder Token:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 10.85K USD
- BeFaster Holder Token la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +2.89%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di BFHT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di BFHT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di BeFaster Holder Token a USD è stata $ +0.00020238.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di BeFaster Holder Token in USD è stata di $ +0.0024986056.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di BeFaster Holder Token in USD è stata di $ +0.0097800592.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di BeFaster Holder Token in USD è stata di $ +0.0045677353441991756.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00020238
|+2.89%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0024986056
|+34.69%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0097800592
|+135.79%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.0045677353441991756
|+173.39%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di BeFaster Holder Token: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.82%
+2.89%
+34.78%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
BeFaster.fit is a decentralised fitness and lifestyle application that connects the sports world with the crypto world. The stated goal is to increase general crypto-positivity and to get the world's population moving and reward them for it. The sports app is designed as a game and offers a single-player mode where users can increase their own performance and health. In addition, it also offers a multiplayer mode where competitions with other users are possible in dual and multiple variants. The multiplayer mode is possible both in the national currencies and in cryptocurrency. However, the use of a cryptocurrency in challenges or tournaments is more lucrative for the user. In a simple and playful way, BeFaster.fit motivates its users to engage with the crypto world and thus be prepared for the future. BeFaster.fit has implemented two BEP-20 tokens. The PAID (Personal activity internal distribution) is the InApp token and the BFHT (BeFasterHoldertoken), which is considered as an investor token. According to the BeFaster.fit protocol, all BFHT holders can stake their BFHT and participate in the Staking Pool distribution. 50% of the companies revenue are transferred to the Staking Pool and distributed to the staked BFHT on a daily or monthly basis, depending on the source of revenue. Long term stakers receive additional Staking Rewards. Following the BeFaster.fit Multi Currency Option, each holder can decide in which cryptocurrency they would like to receive their personal payout. The distribution can be made in BFHT or other major coins. The name BeFaster.fit describes the principle of the Dapp. The algorhytms developed especially for the app, the anti-cheating and the self-learning mechanisms put the fairness and equality of sporting performance in the foreground. The DApp is available to the public since 14. August 2022.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 BFHT in AUD
A$0.0115954937
|1 BFHT in GBP
￡0.0059057794
|1 BFHT in EUR
€0.0069861049
|1 BFHT in USD
$0.00720217
|1 BFHT in MYR
RM0.032409765
|1 BFHT in TRY
₺0.2561091652
|1 BFHT in JPY
¥1.1246188455
|1 BFHT in RUB
₽0.738222425
|1 BFHT in INR
₹0.623707922
|1 BFHT in IDR
Rp118.0683417648
|1 BFHT in PHP
₱0.4208948148
|1 BFHT in EGP
￡E.0.362989368
|1 BFHT in BRL
R$0.0436451502
|1 BFHT in CAD
C$0.0103711248
|1 BFHT in BDT
৳0.875063655
|1 BFHT in NGN
₦11.2183160571
|1 BFHT in UAH
₴0.3032833787
|1 BFHT in VES
Bs0.38891718
|1 BFHT in PKR
Rs2.0078209526
|1 BFHT in KZT
₸3.8227677926
|1 BFHT in THB
฿0.2480427348
|1 BFHT in TWD
NT$0.2366633062
|1 BFHT in CHF
Fr0.0065539747
|1 BFHT in HKD
HK$0.0560328826
|1 BFHT in MAD
.د.م0.0723097868