Prezzo di Beefy (BIFI)
Il prezzo attuale di Beefy (BIFI) oggi è 355.16 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 28.41M USD. Il prezzo di BIFI a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Beefy:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 471.30K USD
- Beefy la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -3.64%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 80.00K USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di BIFI in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di BIFI.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Beefy a USD è stata $ -13.4181165614513.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Beefy in USD è stata di $ +32.9132099400.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Beefy in USD è stata di $ +69.4826855320.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Beefy in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -13.4181165614513
|-3.64%
|30 giorni
|$ +32.9132099400
|+9.27%
|60 giorni
|$ +69.4826855320
|+19.56%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Beefy: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.15%
-3.64%
+4.97%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
$BIFI tokens are ‘dividend-eligible’ revenue shares in Beefy Finance, through which holders earn profits generated by Beefy Finance and are entitled to vote on important platform decisions. Beefy Finance is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Yield Optimizer platform that allows its users to earn compound interest on their holdings. DeFi applications are unique in the sense that they are permissionless and trustless, meaning that anyone with a supported wallet can interact with them without the need for a trusted middleman. Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, Beefy Finance automatically maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs), automated market making (AMM) projects, and other yield farming opportunities in the DeFi ecosystem. For all the vaults deployed on every blockchain, Beefy Finance has its native governance token $BIFI at its core. Platform revenue is generated from a small percentage of all the vault profits and distributed back to those who stake $BIFI. Beefy Finance is a supported partner of Binance’s official decentralized wallet, Trust Wallet, and audited by Certik to guarantee the robustness of deployed smart contracts. Certik has already provided audits for such projects as Ocean Protocol, NEO, Ontology, and Waves. The supply of $BIFI is limited at 80,000 tokens and available on the top decentralized exchanges such as Binance, 1inchexchange and PancakeSwap. What is $BIFI? $BIFI is the native governance token of Beefy Finance. $BIFI Tokens can be staked on the Beefy platform to gain rewards and interest. A portion of the fees paid by anyone using Beefy’s yield optimization vaults are distributed to holders of $BIFI staked on the platform. Token holders also have a right to create and vote on proposals to the platform as part of its governance system. They can vote without un-staking their tokens. What makes Beefy Finance unique? There are lots of farms to choose from across several blockchains. Beefy automates and optimizes different investment strategies, allowing token holders to benefit from the upside of complex farming protocols. Users can request new vaults directly from Beefy’s developers and the time it takes to answer these requests is very low. What are yield farming and yield optimization? Yield farming is simply a way to make some interest with crypto holdings. A yield optimizer is an automated service that seeks to gain the maximum possible return on crypto-investments made through DeFi platforms. They work much more efficiently than attempting to maximize yield through manual means. Each yield optimization method on Beefy Finance has its own unique strategy for farming, which normally involves the reinvestment of crypto assets staked in liquidity pools. At the most simple level, it farms the rewards given from staked assets and reinvests them back into the liquidity pool for the user. What are Beefy vaults? Vaults are investment instruments that employ an optimized set of strategies for yield farming. They make use of automation to continually invest and reinvest deposited funds, which help to achieve high levels of compounded interest. Vaults are the core of the Beefy Finance ecosystem. In a Beefy vault, you earn more of the asset you stake, regardless of whether it’s a liquidity pool (LP) token or a single asset. Despite what the name 'vault' suggests, user funds are never locked on Beefy.Finance. Users can withdraw from a vault at any moment in time and Beefy does not own the funds staked in its vaults. What fees are incurred from using Beefy Finance? The performance fees are already built into the displayed APY of each vault and daily rate. Most vaults available on Beefy Finance take 4.5% of harvest rewards. The performance fee on users vault profits is largely distributed back to $BIFI stakers and is the main source of Beefy Finance's platform revenue: 3% is distributed back to $BIFI stakers, 0.5% is allocated to treasury, 0.5% to the strategist that developed the vault and 0.5% for the one calling the harvest function. Each vault has either a deposit or withdrawal fee of 0.1% or less, which is there to protect bad actors from abusing the vaults. This is shared with all other stakers in that specific vault. Users should also consider network transaction fees when adding or removing funds. These fees do not go to Beefy, but to the operators keeping the blockchain network up and running.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 BIFI in AUD
A$568.256
|1 BIFI in GBP
￡280.5764
|1 BIFI in EUR
€337.402
|1 BIFI in USD
$355.16
|1 BIFI in MYR
RM1,587.5652
|1 BIFI in TRY
₺12,508.7352
|1 BIFI in JPY
¥56,051.3512
|1 BIFI in RUB
₽37,440.9672
|1 BIFI in INR
₹30,323.5608
|1 BIFI in IDR
Rp5,728,386.2948
|1 BIFI in PHP
₱20,563.764
|1 BIFI in EGP
￡E.18,049.2312
|1 BIFI in BRL
R$2,198.4404
|1 BIFI in CAD
C$511.4304
|1 BIFI in BDT
৳42,498.4456
|1 BIFI in NGN
₦550,632.9608
|1 BIFI in UAH
₴14,920.2716
|1 BIFI in VES
Bs18,113.16
|1 BIFI in PKR
Rs98,983.092
|1 BIFI in KZT
₸186,139.356
|1 BIFI in THB
฿12,089.6464
|1 BIFI in TWD
NT$11,656.3512
|1 BIFI in CHF
Fr319.644
|1 BIFI in HKD
HK$2,756.0416
|1 BIFI in MAD
.د.م3,587.116