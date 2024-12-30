Prezzo di Aion (AION)
Il prezzo attuale di Aion (AION) oggi è 0.00177699 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 963.75K USD. Il prezzo di AION a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Aion:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 318.15 USD
- Aion la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.65%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 542.49M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di AION in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di AION.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Aion a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Aion in USD è stata di $ +0.0002471798.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Aion in USD è stata di $ +0.0005284929.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Aion in USD è stata di $ +0.000097821825768428.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-1.65%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0002471798
|+13.91%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0005284929
|+29.74%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.000097821825768428
|+5.83%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Aion: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.08%
-1.65%
+1.61%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Aion is a revolutionary multi-tier blockchain platform that has been created to solve the pressing issue of limited operability between existing blockchains while still remaining capable of handling its own applications. It supports custom blockchain architectures, and it provides cross-chain interoperability. The Aion project comes at a very appropriate period, in a time where there’s an ever-growing number of blockchains.Thus, interoperability is more important now that it ever has been. Interoperability will expand the horizons of multiple other blockchain platforms, not to mention those of enterprise-oriented companies. The project is led by Matthew Spoke, the CEO of Nuco and board member on the EEA. Other big names include Jin Tu, Nuco’s CTO, who has more than 15 years of experience in enterprise engineering and more than four years in the blockchain industry, and Peter Vessenes who has co-founded the Bitcoin Foundation. The token is the blockchain’s power-source. It’s used for securing the network, for creating new blockchains, as well as for monetizing inter-chain bridges. AION token is actually an ERC-20 token. In fact, the token is first offered as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, and only then it can be changed to the official AION network token. When that happens, the token can freely stream between two blockchains. The best thing about this is that investors are not required to change their Aion Ethereum token (ERC-20) for the Aion-1 token, as they will always be interchangeable. In order to buy AION, you will need to first purchase another cryptocurrency, preferably Bitcoin or Ethereum. Fortunately, AION is supported by some very popular crypto exchanges out there such as BitForex, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, and Bancor Network. There's a good chance that Aion, with its unique approach of solving interoperability issues, will become somewhat of a necessity for the cryptosphere in the following period.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 AION in AUD
A$0.002843184
|1 AION in GBP
￡0.0014038221
|1 AION in EUR
€0.0016881405
|1 AION in USD
$0.00177699
|1 AION in MYR
RM0.0079253754
|1 AION in TRY
₺0.0626033577
|1 AION in JPY
¥0.2803557123
|1 AION in RUB
₽0.1874013654
|1 AION in INR
₹0.1517371761
|1 AION in IDR
Rp28.6611250197
|1 AION in PHP
₱0.1029054909
|1 AION in EGP
￡E.0.0903244017
|1 AION in BRL
R$0.0109995681
|1 AION in CAD
C$0.0025588656
|1 AION in BDT
৳0.2126346234
|1 AION in NGN
₦2.7507449802
|1 AION in UAH
₴0.0746513499
|1 AION in VES
Bs0.09062649
|1 AION in PKR
Rs0.495247113
|1 AION in KZT
₸0.931320459
|1 AION in THB
฿0.0605065095
|1 AION in TWD
NT$0.058285272
|1 AION in CHF
Fr0.001599291
|1 AION in HKD
HK$0.0137894424
|1 AION in MAD
.د.م0.017947599