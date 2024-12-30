Prezzo di AGIX (AGX)
Il prezzo attuale di AGIX (AGX) oggi è 0.065725 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 6.56M USD. Il prezzo di AGX a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di AGIX:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 69.21K USD
- AGIX la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -9.58%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 100.00M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di AGX in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di AGX.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di AGIX a USD è stata $ -0.00696444380710049.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di AGIX in USD è stata di $ -0.0295835126.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di AGIX in USD è stata di $ +0.0534786644.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di AGIX in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00696444380710049
|-9.58%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0295835126
|-45.01%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0534786644
|+81.37%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di AGIX: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-1.48%
-9.58%
-17.93%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? AIgentX is a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals interact with the crypto ecosystem. Utilizing natural language as a universal and intuitive interface, AIgentX aims to make blockchain technology and cryptocurrency accessible to people from all walks of life. The platform translates complex crypto terminology and blockchain data into human-understandable language, allowing users to engage effortlessly with crypto markets, contracts, and communities. What makes your project unique? What sets AIgentX apart is its user-centric approach and its commitment to bridging the gap between advanced technology and the average user. Our platform offers: Personalized Chatbots: Trained on your specific data for a more tailored experience. Multi-Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity across various group chats and social media platforms. Advanced Community Moderation: Autonomous identification and removal of scams and spam, and the ability to ban fudders. Smart Contract Analysis: Capability to dissect and explain smart contracts in layman's terms. Data-Driven Insights: In-chat data analysis for trend and narrative spotting, with a specialized dashboard for identifying bullish signals. History of your project. AIgentX was founded with the vision of transforming the crypto experience by making it more accessible and intuitive. Since its inception, the platform has continually evolved, adding features that enhance user experience, streamline integration, and offer robust customization options. Our journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to innovation and a focus on creating a new paradigm of human-computer interaction within the crypto space. What’s next for your project? We are on the cusp of launching several transformative features that include a more comprehensive web interface, mass connectivity across multiple platforms, advanced community moderation capabilities, smart contract analysis, and data-driven insights. These features are designed to further elevate the user experience and provide unprecedented capabilities in interacting with the crypto ecosystem. What can your token be used for? The AIgentX token serves as the utility token within our ecosystem, enabling users to access premium features, such as advanced analytics, specialized customization, and priority support. Additionally, the token can be used to participate in staking and revenue sharing.
|1 AGX in AUD
A$0.10516
|1 AGX in GBP
￡0.05192275
|1 AGX in EUR
€0.06243875
|1 AGX in USD
$0.065725
|1 AGX in MYR
RM0.29379075
|1 AGX in TRY
₺2.31549175
|1 AGX in JPY
¥10.3727195
|1 AGX in RUB
₽6.930044
|1 AGX in INR
₹5.6116005
|1 AGX in IDR
Rp1,060.08049675
|1 AGX in PHP
₱3.8054775
|1 AGX in EGP
￡E.3.3401445
|1 AGX in BRL
R$0.40683775
|1 AGX in CAD
C$0.094644
|1 AGX in BDT
৳7.8646535
|1 AGX in NGN
₦101.8987255
|1 AGX in UAH
₴2.76110725
|1 AGX in VES
Bs3.351975
|1 AGX in PKR
Rs18.3175575
|1 AGX in KZT
₸34.4464725
|1 AGX in THB
฿2.237279
|1 AGX in TWD
NT$2.1570945
|1 AGX in CHF
Fr0.0591525
|1 AGX in HKD
HK$0.510026
|1 AGX in MAD
.د.م0.6638225