BitmapPunks – hinta (BMP)
+0.41%
+2.67%
+0.32%
+0.32%
BitmapPunks (BMP) -rahakkeen reaaliaikainen hinta on $4.38. Viimeisen 24 tunnin aikana BMP on vaihdellut alimmillaan $ 4.26 ja korkeimmillaan $ 4.46 välillä, mikä osoittaa aktiivista markkinoiden volatiliteettia. BMP-rahakkeen kaikkien aikojen korkein hinta on $ 15.26, kun taas sen kaikkien aikojen alin hinta on $ 0.487686.
Lyhyen aikavälin tuloksissa BMP on muuttunut +0.41% viimeisen tunnin aikana, +2.67% 24 tunnin aikana ja +0.32% viimeisten 7 päivän aikana. Tämä antaa sinulle nopean yleiskuvan sen viimeisimmistä hintakehityksistä ja markkinadynamiikasta MEXCissä.
BitmapPunks-rahakkeen nykyinen markkina-arvo on $ 18.39M ja sen 24 tunnin treidausvolyymi on --. BMP-rahakkeen kierrossa oleva tarjonta on 4.20M ja sen kokonaistarjonta on 4200000.0. Sen täysin laimennettu arvostus (FDV) on $ 18.39M.
Tämän päivän aikana BitmapPunks – USD -hinta muuttui $ +0.11387.
Viimeisten 30 päivän aikana BitmapPunks – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ +0.7558390800.
Viimeisten 60 päivän aikana BitmapPunks – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ +1.9786155060.
Viimeisten 90 päivän aikana BitmapPunks – USD -hinnan muutos oli $ +1.5919656545549797.
|Kausi
|Muuta (USD)
|Muuta (%)
|Tänään
|$ +0.11387
|+2.67%
|30 päivää
|$ +0.7558390800
|+17.26%
|60 päivää
|$ +1.9786155060
|+45.17%
|90 päivää
|$ +1.5919656545549797
|+57.10%
A fully-onchain, ultra-large, hybrid collection. BitmapPunks is a new breed of NFTs that combines the permanence of on-chain assets with the flexibility of hybrid tokens. Designed to address the limitations of traditional NFTs, BitmapPunks leverages a unique approach that merges the ERC-721 and ERC-20 standards, giving each NFT a fungible token mirror and creating new possibilities for ownership, trading, and accessibility. Hybrid NFT NFT marketplaces have provided a home for trading digital collectibles, but they aren’t ideal for active trading or price speculation. Platform fees and royalties add friction, reducing potential profits for traders. Attempts to improve NFT liquidity, like off-chain order books and fractionalization, have had limited success. Hybrid NFTs, however, offer a promising alternative by blending the best of both non-fungible and fungible tokens. In a hybrid setup, each NFT in the collection has a corresponding fungible token, making hybrid NFTs like BitmapPunks compatible with all on-chain infrastructure built for both asset types. This dual structure enables easy integration with centralized exchanges and unlocks the potential for broader trading options, putting hybrid NFTs on par with other crypto assets. Fully On-Chain While many projects claim to be “on-chain,” they often rely on off-chain storage solutions like IPFS to store images and metadata. This means that if the storage system fails, the NFT could lose its visual component. CryptoPunks is one of the few collections that has achieved true on-chain permanence, with both metadata and media data stored on Ethereum. BitmapPunks builds on this legacy by taking on-chain storage even further: every trait, image, and piece of metadata is fully embedded within the blockchain, making BitmapPunks independent of any external storage. BitmapPunks also goes beyond the typical pre-mint image generation seen in most NFTs. Instead of using off-chain scripts, BitmapPunks performs all trait combinations on-chain, creating each unique image directly through smart contract code. While this approach removes the flexibility to manually adjust unexpected trait combinations, it guarantees the collection’s longevity and integrity by eliminating the need for external scripts. Bitmap The bitmap format, one of the earliest digital image formats, may seem like an unconventional choice, especially given its size inefficiency compared to JPEG or PNG. However, the bitmap format has one powerful advantage: its simplicity makes it highly compatible with on-chain implementation. Bitmap images are straightforward to create and layer, allowing BitmapPunks to compose images directly on the blockchain. Each BitmapPunk’s traits—including their names, rarity, and image data—are stored on-chain, allowing for direct layering and composition within the smart contract itself. To support this on-chain composability, BitmapPunks includes an embedded, bare-bones image editor coded into the contract. This system handles image layering logic, keeping trait conflicts to a minimum and providing the pixel-perfect composability that traditional NFTs lack. Ultra-Large Scale Most NFT collections cap their supply at around 10,000 tokens, balancing demand and supply but limiting community growth and accessibility. BitmapPunks challenges this convention with a massive collection size of 2,100,000 tokens. This ultra-large supply is designed to accommodate a broader community, offering room for growth and participation at a scale unseen in typical NFT collections. By breaking out of the traditional scarcity model, BitmapPunks aims to surpass the reach of even successful memecoins, establishing a digital asset that’s both community-driven and widely accessible. With a large supply, fully on-chain integrity, and a hybrid structure, BitmapPunks sets a new standard for sustainable, inclusive NFT collections that are built to last.
MEXC on johtava kryptovaluuttapörssi, johon yli 10 miljoonaa käyttäjää eri puolilla maailmaa luottaa. Se tunnetaan pörssinä, jolla on laajin rahakevalikoima, nopeimmat rahakkeiden listaukset ja markkinoiden alhaisimmat treidausmaksut. Liity nyt MEXCiin ja koe huipputason likviditeetti ja markkinoiden kilpailukykyisimmät treidausmaksut!
Kuinka paljon BitmapPunks (BMP) on arvoltaan valuutassa USD huomenna, ensi viikolla tai ensi kuussa? Paljonko BitmapPunks (BMP) -varasi saattavat olla arvoltaan vuonna 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 – entä 10 tai 20 vuoden kuluttua? Käytä hintiennustetyökalua tutkiaksesi sekä lyhyen että pitkän aikavälin ennusteita BitmapPunks-rahakkeelle.
Tarkista BitmapPunks-rahakkeen hintaennuste nyt!
BitmapPunks (BMP) -rahakkeen tokenomiikan ymmärtäminen voi antaa syvemmän käsityksen sen pitkän aikavälin arvosta ja kasvupotentiaalista. Tokenomiikka paljastaa projektin talouden keskeisen rakenteen siitä, miten rahakkeita jaetaan ja miten tarjontaa hallitaan. Lue lisää BMP-rahakkeen kattavasta tokenomiikasta nyt!
|Aika (UTC+8)
|Tyyppi
|Tiedot
|08-20 18:39:00
|Asiantuntijoiden näkemyksiä
US SEC Chairman: Only a Few Tokens Meet the Definition of Securities, a New Era for the Crypto Industry Has Arrived
|08-20 09:25:00
|Alan päivitykset
Crypto market continues to decline, Ethereum drops to $4,100, Bitcoin falls below $113,000
|08-20 02:24:00
|Alan päivitykset
Crypto market falls across the board, $291 million in long positions liquidated across exchanges in the past 24 hours
|08-19 15:30:00
|Alan päivitykset
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
|08-19 03:40:00
|Valuuttapolitiikka
US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications
|08-18 17:40:00
|Alan päivitykset
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours
Kryptovaluuttojen hintoihin liittyy suuria markkinariskejä ja hintavaihteluita. Sinun pitää sijoittaa projekteihin ja tuotteisiin, jotka ovat tuttuja ja joiden osalta ymmärrät niihin liittyvät riskit. Sinun kannattaa harkita huolellisesti sijoituskokemustasi, taloudellista tilannettasi, sijoitustavoitteitasi ja riskinsietokykyäsi ja neuvotella riippumattoman taloudellisen neuvonantajan kanssa ennen sijoituksen tekemistä. Tätä materiaalia ei pidä tulkita taloudellisiksi neuvoiksi. Aiempi tuotto ei ole luotettava tulevien tuottojen indikaattori. Sijoituksesi arvo voi sekä laskea että nousta, etkä välttämättä saa sijoittamaasi summaa takaisin. Olet yksin vastuussa sijoituspäätöksistäsi. MEXC ei ole vastuussa mahdollisista tappioista. Lisätietoja on käyttöehdoissamme ja riskivaroituksessamme. Huomaa myös, että tässä esitetyt yllä mainittuun kryptovaluuttaan liittyvät tiedot (kuten sen nykyinen reaaliaikainen hinta) perustuvat kolmansien osapuolien lähteisiin. Ne esitetään sinulle ”sellaisinaan” ja vain tiedoksi, eikä mitään vakuutusta tai takuuta myönnetä. Kolmannen osapuolen sivustoille tarjotut linkit eivät myöskään ole MEXCin hallinnassa. MEXC ei ole vastuussa tällaisten kolmansien osapuolien sivustojen ja niiden sisällön luotettavuudesta ja tarkkuudesta.