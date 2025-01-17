قیمت ZerePy (ZEREPY)
قیمت لحظه ای ZerePy (ZEREPY) امروز معادل 0.00105647 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 1.06M USD است. قیمت ZEREPY به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی ZerePy در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 142.13K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت ZerePy در طول روز -14.50%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 999.96M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای ZEREPY به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت ZEREPY است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت ZerePy به USD به میزان $ -0.00017920567235285 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت ZerePy به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت ZerePy به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت ZerePy به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.00017920567235285
|-14.50%
|30 روز
|$ 0
|--
|60 روز
|$ 0
|--
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت ZerePy را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-18.34%
-14.50%
-33.78%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
ZerePy is a cutting-edge framework designed to empower developers and the community in building, deploying, and managing intelligent agents. Rooted in the principles of decentralization, ZerePy bridges the gap between innovative artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The framework's flexibility and forward-thinking design make it an essential tool for leveraging AI agents to interact seamlessly on-chain and off-chain. At its core, ZerePy provides an intuitive and developer-friendly platform for creating agents that can perform diverse tasks while integrating with the blockchain ecosystem. By utilizing ZerePy, developers gain access to a wide range of tools and resources that simplify the agent-building process, from UI/UX enhancements to robust APIs. The framework supports efficient workflows, allowing users to design, test, and deploy agents with minimal friction. One of the standout features of ZerePy is its ability to funnel value directly back to $ZEREBRO, the native token driving the ecosystem. This unique mechanism ensures that the growth and utility of the framework contribute directly to the broader ZerePy community. As more agents are developed and adopted, the ecosystem becomes increasingly robust, creating a cycle of innovation and reward for all participants. ZerePy is designed with scalability and adaptability in mind. It supports the seamless integration of both in-house and external machine learning models, enabling agents to perform complex tasks with precision. This includes accessing real-time data, automating processes, and executing actions across various domains, whether on-chain (e.g., smart contracts and DeFi interactions) or off-chain (e.g., external API calls). While ZerePy is still in its early stages, its development roadmap is ambitious. The community plays a vital role in shaping its capabilities, contributing ideas, feedback, and technical expertise. As the framework evolves, agents built with ZerePy will gain the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated actions, opening up new possibilities for decentralized applications, data-driven decision-making, and AI-powered automation. With its innovative design, strong community focus, and commitment to decentralization, ZerePy is poised to become a foundational layer in the AI and blockchain space. Whether you’re a developer, enthusiast, or investor, ZerePy represents an exciting opportunity to be part of the future of intelligent agents and decentralized ecosystems.
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند.
|1 ZEREPY به AUD
A$0.0017009167
|1 ZEREPY به GBP
￡0.0008557407
|1 ZEREPY به EUR
€0.0010247759
|1 ZEREPY به USD
$0.00105647
|1 ZEREPY به MYR
RM0.0047435503
|1 ZEREPY به TRY
₺0.0374201674
|1 ZEREPY به JPY
¥0.164069791
|1 ZEREPY به RUB
₽0.1089431864
|1 ZEREPY به INR
₹0.0915008667
|1 ZEREPY به IDR
Rp17.3191775568
|1 ZEREPY به PHP
₱0.0618985773
|1 ZEREPY به EGP
￡E.0.053246088
|1 ZEREPY به BRL
R$0.0063916435
|1 ZEREPY به CAD
C$0.0015213168
|1 ZEREPY به BDT
৳0.1284456226
|1 ZEREPY به NGN
₦1.6455893661
|1 ZEREPY به UAH
₴0.0445619046
|1 ZEREPY به VES
Bs0.05704938
|1 ZEREPY به PKR
Rs0.2942797185
|1 ZEREPY به KZT
₸0.560457335
|1 ZEREPY به THB
฿0.0365116032
|1 ZEREPY به TWD
NT$0.0347684277
|1 ZEREPY به CHF
Fr0.0009613877
|1 ZEREPY به HKD
HK$0.0082193366
|1 ZEREPY به MAD
.د.م0.0106386529