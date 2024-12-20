قیمت Robonomics Network (XRT)
قیمت لحظه ای Robonomics Network (XRT) امروز معادل 1.69 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 4.87M USD است. قیمت XRT به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Robonomics Network در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 34.59K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Robonomics Network در طول روز -17.41%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 2.89M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای XRT به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت XRT است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Robonomics Network به USD به میزان $ -0.356347959542266 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Robonomics Network به USD به میزان $ +0.6076013060 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Robonomics Network به USD به میزان $ -0.8576743240 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Robonomics Network به USD به میزان $ -1.8899931521612196 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.356347959542266
|-17.41%
|30 روز
|$ +0.6076013060
|+35.95%
|60 روز
|$ -0.8576743240
|-50.74%
|90 روز
|$ -1.8899931521612196
|-52.79%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Robonomics Network را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-2.34%
-17.41%
-29.23%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
What is Robonomics Network? Robonomics Network is a Web3 cloud platform designed to manage IoT devices and robotics, facilitating decentralized and secure interactions between humans and machines. It enables users to conduct techno-economic transactions and develop serverless IoT applications, with a focus on global accessibility, cybersecurity, and data privacy. Founded in 2017 by Sergei Lonshakov, Alexander Kapitonov, Alexander Krupenkin, and Alexander Starostin, the project now has over 50+ developers and engineers. Robonomics is operational on Ethereum, Polkadot and Kusama, and is compatible with the Robot Operating System (ROS), positioning itself as a pioneer in IoT, robotics and blockchain integration. Interested in the various use cases and possibilities with Robonomics Network? Discover more: https://robonomics.network/books/ https://robonomics.network/cases/ How does Robonomics Network work? The idea behind the project is to integrate robots and cyber-physical systems directly into the human economy by using smart contracts. Having an established infrastructure on Ethereum and Polkadot, Robonomics allows engineers of smart cities and industry 4.0 zones to build trust among autonomous robots and provides people with direct access to them for ordering products and services. Robonomics users can turn their IoT devices into autonomous economic agents. The robot gets a wallet address and thus the ability to receive payments for the work done or pay for the services of other agents with no humans or bank involved. Robonomics uses blockchain technology to provide transparency and standardize the interaction between the network members. The developers can create open smart contacts for further usage in IoT & Robotics projects, while others may build their applications based on these public contracts. Discover more about Robonomics: https://robonomics.network/ What is a Robonomics Network (XRT) token? XRT is the utility token for the Robonomics Network, designed as the fuel to power interactions and transactions within a decentralized IoT and robotics ecosystem. It enables robots and cyber-physical systems to operate autonomously within blockchain environments, allowing for efficient machine-to-machine and human-to-machine transactions. XRT can be used to pay transaction fees on the parachains or purchase subscriptions for priority IoT services. The token operates across the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Kusama ecosystems. Users can interact with decentralized applications (dApps) through XRT, engage with Robonomics’ parachains, or connect with IoT devices using the Robot Operating System (ROS) and AIRA OS. To ensure long-term sustainability, XRT incorporates mechanisms to manage inflation and includes token-burning protocols to help control supply and demand. For more details on XRT: https://robonomics.network/xrt/
|1 XRT به AUD
A$2.704
|1 XRT به GBP
￡1.3351
|1 XRT به EUR
€1.6224
|1 XRT به USD
$1.69
|1 XRT به MYR
RM7.605
|1 XRT به TRY
₺59.4542
|1 XRT به JPY
¥264.8737
|1 XRT به RUB
₽174.6446
|1 XRT به INR
₹143.6669
|1 XRT به IDR
Rp27,258.0607
|1 XRT به PHP
₱99.4227
|1 XRT به EGP
￡E.86.0548
|1 XRT به BRL
R$10.2752
|1 XRT به CAD
C$2.4167
|1 XRT به BDT
৳202.7324
|1 XRT به NGN
₦2,632.3947
|1 XRT به UAH
₴71.2166
|1 XRT به VES
Bs86.19
|1 XRT به PKR
Rs472.186
|1 XRT به KZT
₸889.9371
|1 XRT به THB
฿58.1698
|1 XRT به TWD
NT$55.2123
|1 XRT به CHF
Fr1.5041
|1 XRT به HKD
HK$13.1313
|1 XRT به MAD
.د.م17.0183