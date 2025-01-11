قیمت Moosecoin (MOOSE)
قیمت لحظه ای Moosecoin (MOOSE) امروز معادل 0 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 781.24K USD است. قیمت MOOSE به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Moosecoin در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 44.37K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Moosecoin در طول روز -19.04%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 955.10M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای MOOSE به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت MOOSE است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Moosecoin به USD به میزان $ -0.00019248087707991 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Moosecoin به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Moosecoin به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Moosecoin به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.00019248087707991
|-19.04%
|30 روز
|$ 0
|--
|60 روز
|$ 0
|--
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Moosecoin را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-0.54%
-19.04%
-31.67%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
The Story of Moosecoin: From a Simple Idea to a Global Community Inspired by David Sacks In the world of cryptocurrencies, there are stories of success that stand out and deserve attention. One of these is the story of Moosecoin, a digital currency that became more than just a token—it turned into a symbol of collaboration, creativity, and unwavering belief. The journey began with a prominent figure in the world of technology and investment, David Sacks, whose vision and interactions inspired the Moosecoin community and transformed the project into something extraordinary. The Story Behind Moosecoin: What started as a simple idea—to turn David Sacks’ beloved bulldog, Moose, into a digital token reflecting the community’s affection—quickly evolved into an ambitious project. This transformation was made possible by the relentless efforts of the CTO Team, who worked tirelessly for eight months with unwavering faith to turn this dream into a reality despite numerous challenges. Adding to the project’s momentum was Donald Trump’s appointment of David Sacks as AI and Crypto Czar, a move that highlighted the importance and potential of cryptocurrencies. This appointment boosted trust in the Moosecoin project and significantly increased the currency’s market value within a short period. David Sacks’ Engagement with the Community: David Sacks’ involvement with Moosecoin wasn’t just a fleeting gesture. He actively engaged with the project’s official Twitter account multiple times, fueling excitement within the community and encouraging more people to rally around the project. His interactions added a personal and credible touch to Moosecoin, helping to attract more enthusiasts and investors. The Technical Foundation of Moosecoin: Moosecoin is built on the Solana blockchain, one of the fastest and most efficient networks in the cryptocurrency space. The smart contract for Moosecoin can be found at the following address: 💥Contract Address: 💥 6P4yBuWs6XnFf9hwyDsHVoqP4PnKtzKkcLhm4YFTyvWz The project is designed to be accessible to everyone, with low fees and high transaction speeds, making it an ideal choice for investors and users alike. An Unstoppable Team: The Moosecoin team is among the strongest in the cryptocurrency space. They have faced and overcome many challenges to protect and develop this project. Their dedication and tireless work over months have cemented Moosecoin’s status as a trustworthy and reliable project. The Billion-Dollar Goal: Moosecoin has now become a currency of significant importance, and the dream of reaching a billion-dollar market cap is closer than ever. The community’s belief in the project, coupled with the team’s hard work, makes it clear that Moosecoin is on track to achieve new heights. Moosecoin is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a story of collaboration, inspiration, and determination. With our dedicated team and global community, we believe the future is bright. Thank you to everyone who has believed in and supported our project over the past months. Together, let’s take Moosecoin to the moon! 🚀
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
