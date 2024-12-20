قیمت district0x (DNT)
قیمت لحظه ای district0x (DNT) امروز معادل 0.04706473 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 35.27M USD است. قیمت DNT به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی district0x در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 490.79K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت district0x در طول روز -10.08%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 751.22M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای DNT به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت DNT است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت district0x به USD به میزان $ -0.00527937639586146 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت district0x به USD به میزان $ -0.0007861645 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت district0x به USD به میزان $ +0.0150558329 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت district0x به USD به میزان $ +0.00923495609258441 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.00527937639586146
|-10.08%
|30 روز
|$ -0.0007861645
|-1.67%
|60 روز
|$ +0.0150558329
|+31.99%
|90 روز
|$ +0.00923495609258441
|+24.41%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت district0x را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-3.42%
-10.08%
-14.29%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
The district0x network is a collective of decentralized and autonomous marketplaces and communities, also known as districts. These districts are built upon a decentralized and distributed open-source framework, the d0xINFRA network, which is powered by Ethereum smart contracts. The district0x network aims at creating a friction-free, virtual economy where the users will be able to make buying and selling decisions, complete transactions, and even rank their peers with just one simple click. District0x aims to develop a flexible, and free market with advanced entrepreneurial concepts. The District0x infrastructure has a very neat concept with some well-outlined features, such as the staking interface. A staking interface is put in place that allows DNT holders to have open control over the districts through an Aragon governance layer for all markets that come online. Post creation of a district, an Aragon entity will also be created that people can use to interact with this staking mechanism. After staking a user will receive voting rights in that district. Using the creation interface, one can remove central power structures from any marketplace without the additional need for development or programming skills. It can be described as the WordPress of dApps where the districts being launched are like wordpress templates and the auxiliary modules are WordPress plugins for extended functionality. While it is very difficult to buy lesser known cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies (dollars, euros) directly from crypto-exchanges, district0x or DNT can be easily purchased from various exchanges using Ethereum or Bitcoin as the base cryptocoin. Binance is one of the popular exchange platforms that can help trade Bitcoin or Ethereum for District0x. One can use various wallets like myetherwallet.com to store the district0x (DNT) coins. Coinbase, Blockchain, Exodus, Trezor Hardware Wallet are also wallets that supports district0x. District0x, differs from most coins in its underlying concept and the architecture it is built on. The concept of interconnected districts and marketplaces promises a novel structure to the modern economies. What a lot of users are missing out on is the fact that it is a staking mechanism and not just a voting token. Staking is basically the process of mining the PoS (proof of stake) coins. Early investors will be able to lock their tokens to a specific district on the network, thus being able to participate in its governance later. DNT tokens can be staked in districts, thus they not only give voting power and privileges within that district but also provide district-specific tokens depending on when the investor had started trading. For example, early investors of the PoS token will be able to make decisions about the distribution of profits among stakeholders, the intricacies of the business model etc. DNT can basically be considered as a dynamic stock in the future district0x ecosystem. By joining the district0x, the user receives district0x coins. They allow the owner to exercise the right to vote for district proposals and make decisions within certain districts. This includes, for example, voting on proposals concerning the future of a particular district or setting fees. The scope of shareholders’ rights is outlined in the bylaws and varies according to the specific scope and purpose of each district. District0x platform users can interact with the functions and services provided by each district. Users can also freely create their own districts. For example, on Ethlance, the first district in the District0x network, users can post job offers or search for new jobs.
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 DNT به AUD
A$0.075303568
|1 DNT به GBP
￡0.0371811367
|1 DNT به EUR
€0.0451821408
|1 DNT به USD
$0.04706473
|1 DNT به MYR
RM0.211791285
|1 DNT به TRY
₺1.6557372014
|1 DNT به JPY
¥7.3835148424
|1 DNT به RUB
₽4.814721879
|1 DNT به INR
₹4.0009726973
|1 DNT به IDR
Rp759.1084421119
|1 DNT به PHP
₱2.772112597
|1 DNT به EGP
￡E.2.3965360516
|1 DNT به BRL
R$0.2899187368
|1 DNT به CAD
C$0.0673025639
|1 DNT به BDT
৳5.6458850108
|1 DNT به NGN
₦73.3094353899
|1 DNT به UAH
₴1.9833077222
|1 DNT به VES
Bs2.40030123
|1 DNT به PKR
Rs13.149885562
|1 DNT به KZT
₸24.7838161707
|1 DNT به THB
฿1.623733185
|1 DNT به TWD
NT$1.5371340818
|1 DNT به CHF
Fr0.0418876097
|1 DNT به HKD
HK$0.3656929521
|1 DNT به MAD
.د.م0.4739418311