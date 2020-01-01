mexc
بازارهااسپات
داغ ترین
بازارهای فیوچرزفیوچرز M-Day

معامله

Mobile
برای دانلود اسکن کنید و تجارت یکپارچه را در برنامه MEXC تجربه کنید
دانلود نمی شود؟
ویندوز کلاینتبیشتر ببینید

Jadetoken

JD/USDT
----
--
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00000000
کف 24 ساعته
0.00000000
حجم 24 ساعته (JD)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00000000
کف 24 ساعته
0.00000000
حجم 24 ساعته (JD)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
Loading..
اصلی
TradingView
عمق
JD
Passionate crypto enthusiast and blockchain explorer, Jade Ulutule, is the driving force behind JDinsights. With a keen interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), Jade has created a powerful platform that empowers users to effortlessly track their address activity across a range of Base and Zkevm polygon protocols. As JDinsights continues to evolve, Jade is excited to introduce upcoming features including bridge and swap capabilities, aiming to provide an all-in-one solution for staying informed and maximizing the potential of the ever-expanding crypto landscape.
نمای کلی
نام
JD
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
13,000,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

قیمت(USDT)

(JD)

(USDT)

0.00000000$0.00
معاملات بازار
مقدار()
قیمت()
مقدار()
زمان
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
میکر (Maker) یا سفارش گذار 0.00% / تیکر (Taker) یا سفارش ‌‌‌بردار 0.00%
داغ ترین
خرید JD
فروش JD
حد
بازار
انتقال
خرید با
USD
در دسترس-- USDT
قیمتUSDT
مقدارJD
مجموعUSDT
در دسترس-- JD
قیمتUSDT
مقدارJD
مجموعUSDT
سفارشات باز (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
سفارشات باز (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
همه
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
حجم سفارش
پر شده است
شرایط ترایگر
لغو همه
همه
حد سفارس
سفارش با حد ضرر
فقط ثبت(Post only)
شبکه پایدار
مستندات API
مستندات API
رسانه های اجتماعی
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
Loading...