Chaseto is an open-source digital application infrastructure initiated and advocated by the Chaseto Foundation, designed for the WEB3.0 era. Guided by the core principles of innovation, integration, and open sharing, Chaseto starts with NFT innovative applications and constructs a diverse ecosystem. This ecosystem encompasses areas such as GameFi, SocialFi, and DeFi, with the goal of achieving a closed-loop ecosystem within Chaseto.