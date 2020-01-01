Tokenómica de ZMINE (ZMN)
Información de ZMINE (ZMN)
ZMINE is a cryptocurrency mining ICO project. It has a unique business model which it is named ""We rent your graphic card (WRYGC)"". The model has run successfully for a year. There are approximately ten thousand GPUs from hundreds of customer in company's facilities. The company make a contract with customer for borrowing GPUs. After that, every half month, the benefit, after electricity cost deducted, will be divided 50:50 between the company and customers. The company will manage all other hardware and facilities and take card of all other cost. It is different from cloud mining because customer own their real graphic cards not just hashing power. Moreover, all of founders have developer background they have invested and mainly focused on R&D in order to optimize the profit not solely the size of mining farm. In term of technology, there are various of advantages, for example coin mining switching, fast GPUs deployment, customize mining hardware, and GPUs overclock profiling.
The fund from ICO will be spent to support the real requirements from customers and existing business.
- Customer don't have advance knowledge about GPUs and mining technology. Therefore, we would purchase large batch of GPUs for cheaper price and suitable mining spec.
- They would like to invest in mining, however large batch of GPUs and mining equipment could take 1-2 months to be transported. We book and prepare all of those in advance by the fund. Then, it will be ready in very short period.
- Customer would like to trade their GPUs. ZMINE will developed GPUs market which customer could bid and offer their own GPU comfortably.
ZMINE token have been listed in the number one Thailand cryptocurrency exchange, https://bx.in.th, within couple weeks after the sale period being end. After listing, the price has maintained nearly twofold the ICO price. The 24 hours trading value has swung from $110,000 USD to $800,000 USD. These facts could be verified the quality of ZMINE team and trust from customer.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de ZMINE (ZMN)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de ZMINE (ZMN), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Tokenómica de ZMINE (ZMN): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de ZMINE (ZMN) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens ZMN que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens ZMN que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de ZMN ¡explora el precio en vivo del token ZMN!
