Theta Network is the leading blockchain-powered decentralized cloud for AI, media and entertainment. It can be viewed as a "dual network" consisting of two complementary subsystems, the Theta Edge Network and the Theta Blockchain. The edge network provides vast amounts of GPU compute power for AI, video, rendering and other tasks, while the Theta blockchain provides payment, reward, and smart contract capabilities. Below we provide more details for the two components.
Theta's Edge Network is a decentralized network consisting of over 10,000 active global nodes with 80 PetaFLOPS of always available distributed GPU compute power, equivalent to 250 Nvidia A100s. Theta Edge Network powers the Theta EdgeCloud, a leading hybrid cloud-edge AI computing platform launched on May 1, 2024. Leveraging Theta's recently approved patent on ‘Edge Computing Platform supported by Smart Contract Enabled Blockchain Network’ and the upcoming release of Elite+ Booster edge nodes, all Theta community members will be able to participate and share in the rewards from EdgeCloud AI, video, 3D rendering and gaming compute jobs. While chatbots like ChatGPT and others utilize GPUs, new generative AI models such as text-to-video, text-to-3D and sketch-to-3D will require 10-100x the amount of computational power. The combined GPU compute power of Theta's decentralized edge network and its preferred cloud partners is 20-30x more than other comparable networks in the industry today, holding the keys to global GPU compute, arguably the most valuable and most disruptive asset in history.
Theta blockchain is an EVM compatible multi-blockchain network which supports Turing complete smart contracts. This EVM support enables a wide range of interesting Web3 applications to be built on the Theta Network. Examples include non-fungible tokens (NFT), decentralized exchanges (DEX/DeFi), and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO), which could become indispensable building blocks of the next generation AI, media and entertainment platforms. Theta’s enterprise validator and governance council is led by Google, Samsung, Sony, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Binance, Blockchain Ventures, DHVC, gumi and other global leaders. Theta has partnered with leading entertainment brands including Lionsgate, MGM, Katy Perry, American Idol, The Price is Right, Taste of Home, and more. Popular platforms utilizing Theta’s Web3 infrastructure include MetaCannes Film3 Festival, FuseTV, CONtv Anime, WPT, PetCollective, FailArmy, and other OTT streaming services. Strategic corporate investors include Samsung NEXT, Sony Innovation Fund, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), CAA and Silicon Valley VCs including DCM and Sierra Ventures.
Tokenómica y análisis de precio de Theta Network (THETA)
Explora los datos clave de la tokenómica y el precio de Theta Network (THETA), incluyendo la capitalización de mercado, detalles de suministro, FDV e historial de precios. Comprende el valor actual del token y su posición en el mercado de un vistazo.
Tokenómica de Theta Network (THETA): Métricas clave explicadas y casos de uso
Entender la tokenómica de Theta Network (THETA) es esencial para analizar su valor a largo plazo, sostenibilidad y potencial.
Métricas clave y cómo se calculan:
Suministro total:
El número máximo de tokens THETA que se han creado o se crearán jamás.
Suministro circulante:
El número de tokens actualmente disponibles en el mercado y en manos del público.
Suministro máx.:
El límite máximo de tokens THETA que pueden existir en total.
FDV (Valoración totalmente diluida):
Calculado como el precio actual × el suministro máximo, lo que da una proyección de la capitalización total del mercado si todos los tokens estuvieran en circulación.
Tasa de inflación:
Refleja la velocidad a la que se introducen nuevos tokens, lo que afecta la escasez y el movimiento del precio a largo plazo.
¿Por qué importan estas métricas para los traders?
Alto suministro circulante = mayor liquidez.
Suministro máximo limitado + baja inflación = potencial de apreciación del precio a largo plazo.
Distribución de tokens transparente = mayor confianza en el proyecto y menor riesgo de control.
Alta FDV con baja capitalización de mercado actual = posibles señales de sobrevaloración.
Ahora que entiendes la tokenómica de THETA ¡explora el precio en vivo del token THETA!
Aviso legal
