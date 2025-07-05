Precio de ShibaPoconk (CONK)
ShibaPoconk (CONK) cotiza actualmente en 0 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 48.88K USD. El precio de CONK a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de CONK a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de CONK.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de ShibaPoconk a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de ShibaPoconk a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de ShibaPoconk a USD fue de $ 0.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de ShibaPoconk a USD fue de $ 0.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ 0
|-1.98%
|30 Días
|$ 0
|-10.76%
|60 Días
|$ 0
|-17.04%
|90 Días
|$ 0
|--
Descubre el último análisis de precios de ShibaPoconk: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
--
-1.98%
+7.40%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
ShibaPoCONK, popularly known as CONK, is a cryptoasset that took the Fantom Opera network by storm in early 2023 and is a uniquely innovative project that began as nothing more than a silly memecoin, but quickly garnered a passionate community of die-hard believers during its Liquidity Generation Event. During the longest bear market the cryptocurrency industry has ever experienced, CONK became a shining light that sparked a sense of hope and reassurance at a time when all of us were feeling nothing but fear and doubt. Before even having launched officially, ShibaPoCONK was met with such unwavering support from an entire community right from the get-go, which was a testament to CONK’s potential for growth and success. The people behind ShibaPoCONK are the community members themselves; CONKers. With no central authoritative entity, the CONK community is a diverse group of individuals from all over the world, united by their love for Web3 technology and its potential application in all aspects of business and life. With autonomy at its core, the CONK community take it upon themselves to drive the project forward, contributing their skills and expertise in developing the website, creating marketing materials, and even organising their own events. Their passion for the project is a reflection of what CONK fundamentally represents; a gold-standard in a decentralised, permissionless and self-sustaining way of life. ShibaPoCONK is for the culture, and for the people. From its humble beginnings as a DeFi token experiment, ShibaPoCONK has grown into a thriving community of Web3 enthusiasts. The project has set its sights on creating the CONK World, a virtual hub for Web3 professionals, artists, and creatives. Within the CONK world, $CONK tokens will continue to be used as a means of payment, and ShibaPoCONKs offical collection of NFTs will be used intrinsically at the forefront of every interaction within the CONK World, essentially serving as membership passes or tic
Entender la tokenómica de ShibaPoconk (CONK) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de CONK!
