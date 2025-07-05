Precio de OneLedger (OLT)
OneLedger (OLT) cotiza actualmente en 0.00103418 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 449.46K USD. El precio de OLT a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de OLT a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de OLT.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de OneLedger a USD fue de $ -0.00017209408014744.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de OneLedger a USD fue de $ +0.0017260886.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de OneLedger a USD fue de $ +0.0021395433.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de OneLedger a USD fue de $ +0.00078442060326689594.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ -0.00017209408014744
|-14.26%
|30 Días
|$ +0.0017260886
|+166.90%
|60 Días
|$ +0.0021395433
|+206.88%
|90 Días
|$ +0.00078442060326689594
|+314.07%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de OneLedger: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
+0.78%
-14.26%
+1.26%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus. The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable. The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
Entender la tokenómica de OneLedger (OLT) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de OLT!
Los precios de las criptomonedas están sujetos a grandes riesgos de mercado y a la volatilidad de los precios. Debe invertir en proyectos y productos con los que esté familiarizado y en los que entienda los riesgos que conllevan. Debe considerar cuidadosamente su experiencia de inversión, su situación financiera, sus objetivos de inversión y su tolerancia al riesgo y consultar a un asesor financiero independiente antes de realizar cualquier inversión. Este material no debe interpretarse como asesoramiento financiero. La rentabilidad pasada no es un indicador fiable de la rentabilidad futura. El valor de su inversión puede bajar o subir, y es posible que no recupere el importe invertido. Usted es el único responsable de sus decisiones de inversión. MEXC no se hace responsable de las pérdidas que pueda sufrir. Para más información, consulte nuestras Condiciones de Uso y la Advertencia de Riesgo. Por favor, tenga también en cuenta que los datos relativos a la criptodivisa mencionada que se presentan aquí (como su precio actual en vivo) se basan en fuentes de terceros. Se le presentan "tal cual" y solo con fines informativos, sin representación ni garantía de ningún tipo. Los enlaces proporcionados a sitios de terceros tampoco están bajo el control de MEXC. MEXC no es responsable de la fiabilidad y exactitud de dichos sitios de terceros y de sus contenidos.
|1 OLT a VND
₫27.2144467
|1 OLT a AUD
A$0.0015719536
|1 OLT a GBP
￡0.0007549514
|1 OLT a EUR
€0.0008687112
|1 OLT a USD
$0.00103418
|1 OLT a MYR
RM0.0043642396
|1 OLT a TRY
₺0.0411913894
|1 OLT a JPY
¥0.14892192
|1 OLT a RUB
₽0.081286548
|1 OLT a INR
₹0.0885464916
|1 OLT a IDR
Rp16.6803202454
|1 OLT a KRW
₩1.4089564902
|1 OLT a PHP
₱0.0584415118
|1 OLT a EGP
￡E.0.050933365
|1 OLT a BRL
R$0.0056052556
|1 OLT a CAD
C$0.0014064848
|1 OLT a BDT
৳0.1268214934
|1 OLT a NGN
₦1.581312929
|1 OLT a UAH
₴0.0431149642
|1 OLT a VES
Bs0.11272562
|1 OLT a CLP
$0.9617874
|1 OLT a PKR
Rs0.2934589168
|1 OLT a KZT
₸0.5369565978
|1 OLT a THB
฿0.033404014
|1 OLT a TWD
NT$0.0299084856
|1 OLT a AED
د.إ0.0037954406
|1 OLT a CHF
Fr0.0008170022
|1 OLT a HKD
HK$0.0081079712
|1 OLT a MAD
.د.م0.0092765946
|1 OLT a MXN
$0.0192667734
|1 OLT a PLN
zł0.003723048
|1 OLT a RON
лв0.0044366322
|1 OLT a SEK
kr0.0098867608
|1 OLT a BGN
лв0.0017167388
|1 OLT a HUF
Ft0.3504422348
|1 OLT a CZK
Kč0.0216350456
|1 OLT a KWD
د.ك0.0003154249
|1 OLT a ILS
₪0.0034541612