Precio de A2DAO (ATD)
A2DAO (ATD) cotiza actualmente en 0.01753457 USD con una cap. de mercado de $ 159.09K USD. El precio de ATD a USD se actualiza en tiempo real.
Obtén actualizaciones en tiempo real del precio de ATD a USD en MEXC. Mantente informado con los últimos datos y análisis de mercado. Es esencial para tomar decisiones de trading inteligentes en el vertiginoso mercado de las criptomonedas. MEXC es tu plataforma para obtener información precisa sobre el precio de ATD.
Durante el día de hoy, el cambio de precio de A2DAO a USD fue de $ -0.00017089687365912.
En los últimos 30 días, el cambio de precio de A2DAO a USD fue de $ -0.0067664152.
En los últimos 60 días, el cambio de precio de A2DAO a USD fue de $ -0.0028093449.
En los últimos 90 días, el cambio de precio de A2DAO a USD fue de $ -0.00557560418108852.
|Período
|Cambio (USD)
|Cambio (%)
|Hoy
|$ -0.00017089687365912
|-0.96%
|30 Días
|$ -0.0067664152
|-38.58%
|60 Días
|$ -0.0028093449
|-16.02%
|90 Días
|$ -0.00557560418108852
|-24.12%
Descubre el último análisis de precios de A2DAO: Mín. y Máx. en 24h, ATH y cambios diarios:
-0.40%
-0.96%
-0.05%
Sumérgete en las estadísticas del mercado: capitalización de mercado, volumen de 24h y suministro:
A2DAO - Project accelerator & Investment platform for people. A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project. Our team of experts will assist projects in marketing, development, tokenomics, and other critical areas of growth. We have reshaped the old fundraising model by distributing allocation to our community members rather than to close-knit VCs and institutions. The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows to get the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage. Depending on the type of project, each member of the A2DAO community will have guaranteed allocation based on their current tier level. Accelerator program — A2Jump A2Jump acts as a bridge between early-stage blockchain projects and the A2DAO community before a project goes fully public. Accelerator program is an excellent opportunity for early-stage ventures but it also gives ATD holders lucrative investment opportunities. Each project that applies to enter the accelerator program will be required to purchase a certain number of tokens in order to pass further audit by our team. When projects receive the status of “accelerator project” they will receive the status of “partner” and have access to all of our marketing tools. Chosen projects will receive expertise as part of the A2Jump accelerator program. We believe that the blockchain movement is a fully democratic one and projects that reflect this value deserve to receive the best global expertise and adequate funding. The success of blockchain models applied to solve real-world problems has popularized the technology. In addition, the massive potential of digital assets has caused traditional financial institutions to take notice and the current market rally is largely attributed to an inflow of institutional capital. This has also attracted millions of retail investors and crypto enthusiasts. However many of these new investors are setting foot into the world of crypto for the first time. They lack the expertise, financial knowledge, and technical capabilities to approach the market with confidence and truly succeed. A2DAO will provide its community investment opportunities with a clear and thorough understanding of each respective project’s strengths and weaknesses. Projects will be rated through the A2DAO voting system and internal audit by founders, team members, and our community. This means that all projects selected by the A2DAO community represent a great opportunity for retail investors, which wouldn’t have been possible without an adequate understanding of core fundamentals.
Entender la tokenómica de A2DAO (ATD) puede proporcionar una visión más profunda sobre su valor a largo plazo y su potencial de crecimiento. Desde cómo se distribuyen los tokens hasta cómo se gestiona el suministro, la tokenómica revela la estructura central de la economía de un proyecto. ¡Conoce ahora la tokenómica extensa de ATD!
